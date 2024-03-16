Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends adoption of UNGA resolution on combating Islamophobia

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 16 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, commended the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of a resolution aimed at combating Islamophobia.

In a statement, Al Jarwan lauded the international resolution, noting its potential to foster love, tolerance, and respect among peoples, raise awareness and accountability regarding the respect for religions, beliefs, and sanctities, ease tensions in culturally diverse regions, and facilitate further cooperation among people worldwide, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

The resolution calls for concrete actions, including those by the United Nations, to address Islamophobia, denounces incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence against Muslims, and condemns the desecration of sacred texts.

The President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace affirmed that the Council collaborates with its diverse partners and members worldwide to promote principles of tolerance, coexistence, and peace, and to endorse crucial international resolutions such as this one.(ANI/WAM)

