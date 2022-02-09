Global COVID case tally exceeds 400mn: Johns Hopkins University

By ANI | Published: February 9, 2022 09:26 AM2022-02-09T09:26:53+5:302022-02-09T09:35:07+5:30

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) registered globally since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 400 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The global case tally stands at 400,487,672.

The death toll amounts to 5,762,582, the university said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

