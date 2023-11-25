Global crisis in developed North shifts attention away from Africa, developing world: South Africa Foreign Minister

By Sahil Pandey

Cape Town [South Africa], November 25 : South Africa Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor raised concerns about the global crisis in the developed North saying that it would ultimately result in neglecting the interests of Africa and the developing world.

"We are also concerned that the global crises we see, particularly in the developed north, shift attention away from Africa and the rest of the developing worldthus, resulting in even further neglect to our interests and causes," Pandor said at 'Cape Town Conversations' event on Saturday.

The South African minister also talked about changes taking place in the world like the increasing rise of unipolarity, autocracy, conservatism, right-wing populism, racism, sexism to food and water insecurity.

"The world is going through a changethere is an increasing rise of unipolarity, in unilateralism, autocracy, conservatism, right-wing populism, racism, sexism, and all the -isms you are aware of. We also see narrow nationalism, greater adherence to tribalism and ethnicity, religious intolerance, violent extremism and terrorism, and for some food, water and energy insecurity," she stated.

However, the minister was positive about the potential of Africa and said, "Our continent is a wonderful continent. It has immense historical, cultural, religious and geographical diversity. Each country is unique in its makeup. If this diversity were managed effectively, it would be a source of strength and unity, fostering and supporting innovation and creativity."

'Cape Town Conversation' is taking place from November 24-26 in the coastal city of Cape Town, South Africa.

Cape Town Conversations serves as an annual South Africa-based platform that brings together key stakeholders and new voices. It is designed as a common platform where established and emerging actors convene for a global conversation on contemporary issues of global governance identifying new challenges, ideating possible solutions and shaping the world order of the future.

