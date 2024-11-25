Global Food Week 2024 kicks off tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 25 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the inaugural Global Food Week (GFW) will kick off tomorrow, Tuesday, November 26, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, and will continue until November 28.

The landmark event, organised by ADNEC Group and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), will unite global stakeholders to address pressing food security challenges such as agricultural sustainability and climate change, and explore sustainable solutions.

The Global Food Security Summit (GFSS) is the most prominent event of the week, hosting 21 ministers and government officials who are decision-makers in food security around the world. The Summit addresses global food security challenges and explores sustainable solutions while emphasising the importance of international cooperation. It highlights the need for joint efforts between countries and organisations worldwide to strengthen food security systems and combat hunger.

The GFSS will bring together more than 80 international speakers, and experts in their fields, in addition to specialists from around the world to discuss the latest developments in the field of food security, including climate-smart agriculture, agricultural technology, and supply chains. The Summit aims to develop practical strategies to build sustainable food systems capable of facing future challenges, in addition to building global partnerships to address common challenges and enhance food security for all.

Running concurrently with GFW, the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) will showcase the latest advancements in food technology, sustainability, and trade. With over 660 exhibitors from 70+ countries, ADIFE offers a comprehensive platform for business matchmaking, knowledge exchange, and culinary experiences. A key feature is the Future Food Museum, curated by the Spanish Plat Institute, which explores zero-waste practices and innovations in food design.

As part of Global Food Week, the Abu Dhabi Coffee Festival will introduce visitors at ADIFE to the rich heritage of coffee. Highlights include live competitions, exclusive brews, and workshops celebrating coffee culture from around the world. Guests can witness the UAE's top baristas compete at the SCA UAE National Coffee Championships, explore coffee traditions, and immerse themselves in interactive displays such as the Brew Bar and Coffee Art Zone. Organised by DXB Live and the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) UAE, this unique event promises a community-focused atmosphere and tickets start at AED30.

In its 10th year, Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE) will showcase the UAE's role in the international dates sector by welcoming representatives from over 20 date producing nations to share insights and advancements in sustainable farming practices backed by the esteemed Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.

GFW will feature numerous live competitions, including the Brewers Cup, which highlights exceptional coffee craftsmanship, and masterclasses on matcha tea and gourmet cooking. The World Gourmet Show will bring Michelin-starred chefs to the stage for live demonstrations of culinary brilliance, blending global flavours with sustainable practices.

The Hosted Buyers Programme invites 270 hosted buyers from sectors like airline catering and hospitality, offering unparalleled opportunities for business matchmaking in the GFW VIP buyers' lounge. Visitors can also expect to engage in sessions featuring panel discussions and forums facilitated by students from UAE University and renowned international academic institutions aiming to motivate and empower future leaders in the field of food security innovation.

Global Food Week 2024 is more than an event it represents a collective effort towards securing food for future generations. It will leverage Abu Dhabi's strategic position as a hub for agricultural innovation, trade, and collaboration. (ANI/WAM)

