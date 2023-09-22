“...Global governance in 2025 can’t be written with ink of 1945”, India urges for UNSC reform

New York [US], September 22 : India has reiterated its demand for expansion of the United Nations Security Council stating that the future cannot be “written in ink from 1945.”

In an official statement at the Summit of the Future (SOTF) Preparatory Ministerial Meeting held on Thursday (local time), the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the SOTF must provide answers on Security Council reforms in a fixed time frame, adding that it cannot be a "Summit of the Past".

Addressing the Future Preparatory Ministerial Meeting, MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma said, “The architecture of Global governance in 2025 for the future cannot be written in ink from 1945 – which created the UN Security Council - to the victor belong the spoils – and, which has long dried up. SOTF must provide answers on Security Council reforms in a fixed time frame.”

The MEA Secretary also lauded India’s G20 Presidency for placing the concerns of the Global South at the centre

“The Summit of the Future will be judged on its delivery of reformed multilateralism. It cannot be a Summit of the Past,” he added.

The preparatory ministerial meeting comes ahead of The Summit of the Future, which will convene in September 2024. The meeting will offer an opportunity for ministers to set out their vision and priorities for the Summit and to outline their expectations for the action-oriented outcomes that, based on the results of the SDG Summit, can be achieved at the SOTF.

The MEA Secretary further said that the New Delhi Declaration covers the key chapters identified for the Scope of the Summit of the Future.

“India’s G20 Presidency ensured that the concerns of the Global South were placed in the G20 Agenda. The New Delhi Leaders Declaration has covered the five key chapters identified for the Scope of the Summit of the Future,” Verma said.

He added that on the issue of Sustainable Development and Financing for Development, India is looking at an ambitious Green Development Pact with an aim to double Climate Finance.

“On International Peace and Security, it calls on all states to uphold principles of international law, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty in the spirit of One Earth, One Family and One Future. On Science, Technology and Innovation and Digital Cooperation, we visualise a comprehensive framework for the development, deployment and governance of Systems of Digital Public Infrastructure,” the MEA Secretary said.

He added, “On Youth and Future Generations, it places young people at the heart of the G20 agenda. India’s ‘One Future Alliance’ stands as a testament here. On Transforming Global Governance, an unprecedented transformation was Africa’s permanent place in the G20. Where there is political will, multilateralism will reform”.

Verma affirmed confidence that the G20 Leaders Declaration will be furthered by the Summit of the Future (SOTF).

The MEA official also highlighted that the issues of Covid pandemic and the Ukraine conflict are upending the multilateral system.

“Climate finance, double standards on countering terrorism and myopic selectivity in SDG priorities need fixing,” he said.

“Let us increase stake-holdership and also enhance the effectiveness and credibility of multilateralism so that people do not lose hope,” the MEA official said.

He also welcomed SOTF’s aim to deliver a Global Digital Compact to minimize any digital divide.

“India sees more than 10 billion digital transactions a month. We see Digital Infrastructure as Public, a Global Good, and a Global Common. We have a lot to offer,” he said.

The MEA official said, “India is the world’s largest democracy with the majority of its population young. SOTF’s Declaration on Future Generation offers an opportunity for meaningful youth engagement, including in the UN system. This engagement must be based on the principle of proportional representation to be truly democratic and equitable”.

