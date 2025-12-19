Global grouping slams attacks on journalists, media outlets in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Dec 19 The Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) - a partnership of over 50 countries from six continents working together to advocate for media freedom and the safety of journalists all over the world - has severely criticised the attacks carried out against journalists, editors, and media houses across Bangladesh.

The strong criticism came as several media outlets and journalists in Bangladesh were targetted in arson attacks following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of a radical group Inqilab Mancha on Thursday.

In its joint statement, which has been shared by several diplomatic missions in Dhaka - including the German Embassy - the member countries of the coalition, including Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, stated that "such acts of violence and intimidation are unacceptable and strike at the heart of press freedom and the public’s right to be informed".

The coalition works worldwide to safeguard journalists, uphold freedom of expression and hold those accountable who attempt to suppress the press.

“We call for the safety of all media professionals to be ensured and for swift, impartial investigations so that those responsible are held to account. Journalists must be able to carry out their work without fear. Protecting them is essential to upholding the rule of law, democratic values, and an open, informed society,” read a joint statement issued by the coalition.

Hours after the news of Hadi’s death broke, the building of a leading Bangladeshi newspaper in Karwan Bazar in Dhaka was set ablaze by an angry mob early Friday morning. Six firefighting units were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

During the incident, several staff members, including journalists, were trapped inside the building. Bangladesh Army personnel were subsequently deployed to secure the area while the mob remained positioned across the street.

In a parallel incident, a group of people marched from Shahbagh towards Kawran Bazar in the capital, where they surrounded the office of another leading Bengali daily and staged a protest. Police deployed at the scene tried to calm the protesters, but failed to bring the situation under control.

The attacks reportedly began late Thursday night with protesters carrying sticks and rods, vandalising the office and damaging most of its window panes. Around midnight, a group of protesters entered the office and set fire to furniture and important documents in the street, Bangladeshi daily, Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to a journalist, several reporters and staff remain trapped inside the office, as tension escalated in the area.

Bangladesh has witnessed an alarming rise in violence and a degrading law and order situation under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

