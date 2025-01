Global leaders call for action on AI, regional reforms, environmental initiatives at WEF 2025

Davos [Switzerland], January 23 : Global leaders have called for action on artificial intelligence, regional reforms, and environmental initiatives at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025, discussing key issues such as social media reform in Europe, closer regional integration in Asia, the creation of the world's largest tropical forest reserve in Africa and opportunities for progress in the Middle East.

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 announced the creation of the world's largest tropical forest reserve, according to a press release. The Kivu to Kinshasa Green Corridor Reserve will protect over 550,000 square kilometres of forest throughout the Congo River Basin.

"This historic, unprecedented initiative will transform not only our natural landscapes but also the livelihoods of millions of our citizens," he said, adding that the initiative goes far beyond environmental preservation and includes economic development.

As he prepares to assume the ASEAN chairmanship, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed optimism about the 10-nation union's future and Malaysia's role in it.

"The spirit of collaboration and esprit de corps between [ASEAN] leaders is unique," Anwar said, pointing to the contributions that closer regional integration in green energy has made to Malaysia's emergence as a high-tech manufacturing powerhouse.

Anwar noted that while the US remained the largest single investor in Malaysia, the nation's "closeness, investment and trade with China" are growing. Stressing the importance of dialogue over conflict, he remarked, "We don't go to war or threatenwe discuss, get a little angry, but focus on economic fundamentals and move on."

In a special address, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for a reform of social media governance across the European Union to curb misinformation and cyber harassment. He urged for stronger enforcement of the Digital Services Act and expanded powers for the European Centre for Algorithmic Transparency. He emphasised that "the values of the European Union are not for sale" and called for increased funding for research into social media algorithms to ensure Europe's brightest minds address this critical challenge.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also issued a stark warning about two escalating global threats: the unchecked expansion of artificial intelligence and the climate crisis. These challenges, he warned, pose unprecedented risks to humanity and demand immediate, unified action from governments and the private sector.

On artificial intelligence, Guterres acknowledged its immense potential but cautioned against the risks of leaving AI ungoverned. He emphasised the need for international collaboration, pointing to the Global Digital Compact adopted at the United Nations as a roadmap for harnessing digital technology responsibly.

"We must collaborate so that all countries and people benefit from AI's promise and potential to support development and social and economic progress for all," he said.

He also called on the private sector not to backtrack on their climate commitments and for governments to "keep their promise to produce new, economy-wide national climate action plans this year."

Palestinian Authority Foreign Affairs Minister Varsen Aghabekian expressed cautious optimism following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. "Optimism is not a choice; it is a must," adding that she hopes the ceasefire brings something more sustainable in the future. Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Aghabekian underscored the need for immediate relief efforts and long-term planning. "We have to ensure that the aid is reaching the people," she said.

Weeks after the sudden collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hasan Al Shaibani outlined the new government's plans. "We will not look to the past. We will look to the future. And we promise to our people that this misery will not be repeated," adding that the government will respect the rights of women and reject the sectarian division that has long plagued the country.

He also urged the removal of remaining sanctions, assuring the world Syria would no longer be a source of threats. "Thousands are returning to Syria and they need to help rebuild the country. Now we open a new page...We need Syria to be a country of peace."

In a conversation with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Javad Zarif expressed hope that a second Trump presidency would reconsider his withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal) in 2018, during his first administration, and would be "more serious, more focused, and more realistic" about the cost of his withdrawal from the agreement.

"In terms of being able to dissuade Iran, [the withdrawal from JCPOA] has failed," he said. "It has imposed heavy economic costs on the Iranian people. Of course, the Iranian government is suffering, but the Iranian people and the most vulnerable groups in Iran are suffering the most," Zarif said.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025, taking place in Davos-Klosters from 20 to 24 January, convenes global leaders under the theme Collaboration for the Intelligent Age. The meeting will foster new partnerships and insights to shape a more sustainable, inclusive future in an era of rapidly advancing technology, focusing on five key areas: reimagining growth, industries in the intelligent age, investing in people, safeguarding the planet, and rebuilding trust.

