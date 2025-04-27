Global leaders call upon PM Modi, condemn Pahalgam terror attack, offer support to India

New Delhi [India], April 27 : As the nation continues to mourn and cries of outrage echo across the country following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a wave of calls from world leaders poured in as heads of state and government reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their condolences, condemning the act and pleading support to India in its efforts to counter terrorism.

US President Donald Trump called PM Modi and conveyed condolences over the loss of innocent lives, condemning the attack and expressing his full support to India in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Vice President JD Vance also called PM Modi and reiterated the US's support for India in the fight against terrorism.

"President Donald Trump called PM Narendra Modi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror," the Ministry of External Affairs stated on X.

"Vice President JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour. He expressed that the United States is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism. PM thanked Vice President Vance and President Trump for their messages of support and solidarity," MEA further added.

Trump's cabinet also condemned the attack, in which 26 innocent lives were lost. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby, and others also condemned the terrorist and reaffirmed the US's support for India.

President Mohamed Bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also conveyed his condolences and expressed solidarity with India.

"President HH Mohamed Bin Zayed of UAE called PM Narendra Modi and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in the barbaric terror attack on the Indian soil of Jammu & Kashmir. He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full solidarity and support with India. PM appreciated his sentiments and words of sympathy and support. Both leaders agreed that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations. PM conveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime and their supporters to justice," MEA stated on X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also conveyed their solidarity with the victims' families, offered condolences and extended support in counter-terrorism efforts.

"Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He offered condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed solidarity with the people of India in this hour of grief. He extended all support in the fight against terrorism," MEA posted on X.

"PM Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel called PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil. He expressed solidarity with the people of India, and the families of the victims. PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the cross border terrorist attack and reiterated India's firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice," MEA added.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also called upon PM Modi, extending support to India, expressing support and affirming cooperation on international platforms to combat terrorism.

"President Emmanuel Macron called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his personal condolences on the brutal killing of innocent people in the heinous terror attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the people of India adding that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable. Prime Minister thanked him for his message of support and conveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice," MEA stated.

"Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terrible terror attack on Indian soil. She conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims and wished a speedy recovery of those injured. She expressed full support of Italy in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it. India and Italy will continue to work together including in international platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts," MEA added.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also conveyed condolences and expressed support to India during this time, noting that terrorism cannot be justified.

"PM Shigeru Ishiba of Japan called PM Narendra Modi and expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of lives in the terror attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that terrorism cannot be justified. Both leaders emphasised that terrorism is a grave threat to humanity. Those who believe in democracy should stand united in the fight against terrorism. PM shared assessment of the cross-border terror attack and India's resolve to deal with it firmly and decisively," MEA stated on X.

"PM Keir Starmer of UK called PM Narendra Modi and conveyed his sincere condolences on the innocent lives lost in the heinous terror attack on Indian soil. He strongly condemned the barbaric terror attack and expressed that UK stands with the people of India in this hour of tragedy," MEA added.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam also condemned the attack and reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism jointly with India.

PM Modi also conveyed his condolences on the death of the Nepali national in the attack.

"President Anura Kumara Disanayaka of Sri Lanka spoke with PM Narendra Modi and conveyed heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of innocent lives in the terror attack on Indian soil in Pahalgam and unequivocally condemned the heinous act of terror. President Anura Kumara Disanayaka expressed Sri Lanka's solidarity with India during this difficult time and reaffirmed the shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," MEA noted on X.

"Prime Minister of Nepal Mr KP Sharma Oli called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strongly condemn the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and offered his sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives. PM Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences on the death of a young Nepali national in the terror attack and underlined that India remains committed to bringing the perpetrators of the brutal terror attack to justice. India and Nepal stand together in the fight against terrorism," MEA stated.

"Prime Minister of Mauritius Dr Navin Ramgoolam called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered his deepest condolences on the senseless killing of innocent people in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He strongly condemned the cowardly terror attack. He expressed support and solidarity with the people of India in this hour of grief and stated that the two countries remain united in the fight against terror," MEA added.

Meanwhile, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Elsisi also conveyed condolences and said terrorism should be rejected in all its forms, reiterating their support to India.

"HM King Abdullah II of Jordan called PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the ghastly terror attack. He conveyed sincere condolences at the loss of innocent lives. He said that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations and there can be no justification. PM thanked HM King Abdullah (II) for his message of solidarity and shared the sentiments of the people of India to take firm action against the perpetrators and those behind this heinous attack," MEA stated.

"President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Elsisi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives in the ghastly terror attack on Indian soil. He strongly condemned the terror attack. President Sisi reiterated that Egypt stands shoulder to shoulder with India in the fight against terrorism. PM briefed President Al Sisi about the cross-border terror attack, and thanked him for his support and solidarity," it further mentioned.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also conveyed condolences and support towards India. PM Modi also expressed his condolences for the recent incident in Bandar Abbas in Iran, where at least 14 people were killed and 750 others were injured following a massive explosion.

"PM Dick Schoof of Netherlands called PM Narendra Modi and conveyed condolences on the tragic and inhuman cross border terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He strongly condemned the cowardly act and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. PM Modi thanked PM for his words of support and solidarity and conveyed that India looks forward to closely working with Netherlands to strengthen the global fight against terrorism," MEA stated on X.

"President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran called PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and conveyed his condolences for the victims. Both leaders agreed that there could be no justification for such acts of terror and all those who believe in humanity must stand together in the fight against terrorism. PM shared the anger and anguish of the people of India and their resolve to deal with those behind the terror attack and their supporters firmly and decisively. PM also conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in the explosion in Bandar Abbas today and wished speedy recovery for those injured," MEA stated.

Prime Minister Modi thanked all the leaders for their messages and reaffirmed India's commitment to bringing the perpetrators and their supporters to justice, who were part of one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

