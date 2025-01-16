Global leaders welcome Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal

Washington DC [US], January 16 : Following the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, global leaders have expressed optimism while emphasising the need for further efforts toward peace.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, while former US President Barack Obama called the agreement a positive step. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also welcomed the deal, stressing the need for a long-term political solution based on a two-state framework to secure lasting peace for both Israelis and Palestinians.

In a statement, Guterres said, "I welcome the announcement of a deal to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza. I commend the mediators Egypt, Qatar and the USA for their dedicated efforts in brokering this deal. I call on all to uphold their commitments & ensure that this deal is fully implemented. From the outset of the violence, I have called for an immediate ceasefire & the immediate & unconditional release of all hostages.

He added, "Our priority must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict. I call on all to facilitate rapid, unhindered and safe humanitarian relief for all civilians in need. From our side, we will do whatever is humanly possible, aware of the serious challenges that we will be facing."

Guterres also urged for the establishment of a credible political path toward a two-state solution, highlighting the urgent need for peace between Israelis and Palestinians in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.

"I urge the parties and relevant partners to seize this opportunity to establish a credible political path to a better future for Palestinians, Israelis and the broader region. Ending the occupation and achieving a negotiated two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions, and previous deals agreements remain an urgent priority. Only through a viable two-state solution can the aspirations of both peoples be fulfilled," Guterres said.

Former US President Barack Obama said that the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is a positive development. He highlighted that the deal stops the "bloodshed" and provides much-needed aid.

He said, "The ceasefire and hostage release deal announced between Israel and Hamas is good news - for the families of the hostages taken on October 7th, for the Palestinian civilians who have suffered for more than a year, and for everyone who has prayed for an end to this awful chapter."

He added, "It's important to recognise that no deal - including this one - can ease the pain of those who have lost loved ones, or resolve the longstanding conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. That work will be much harder, and take much longer. But it will put a stop to the bloodshed, allow people to return to their homes, and get much-needed aid to more than a million desperate, hungry people."

Obama also thanked President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and global leaders for their efforts in securing the deal. "That's something we should all support, and I'm grateful to President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and all the leaders and diplomatic teams from around the world who have worked so hard to get this done," Obama said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that after months of violence and immense loss of life, the news of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine is a long-awaited development.

"After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for. They have borne the brunt of this conflict - triggered by the brutal terrorists of Hamas, who committed the deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7th, 2023," Starmer said.

The UK PM also called for renewed humanitarian aid for Palestinians suffering in Gaza and stressed the need for a long-term solution.

He said, "The hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on that day and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families. For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza. And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people - grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state."

Starmer added, "The UK and its allies will continue to be at the forefront of these crucial efforts to break the cycle of violence and secure long-term peace in the Middle East."

Earlier, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the successful negotiation of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, ending over 15 months of conflict. The deal, structured in three phases, includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including Americans, in the first phase.

