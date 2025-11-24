Global liberal alliance unanimously denounces China's transnational repression of Taiwanese nationals

Taipei [Taiwan] November 24 : A resolution proposed by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Fan Yun to denounce China's transnational repression against Taiwanese individuals was unanimously adopted by the Liberal International, a worldwide coalition of liberal and progressive democratic political parties, as reported by the Taipei Times.

The resolution was approved on the inaugural day of the Liberal International's 209th Executive Committee Meeting held in The Hague, Netherlands. Fan, representing the DPP and serving as the Liberal International's vice president, introduced an emergency resolution to support DPP Legislator Puma Shen and address transnational repression, according to the Taipei Times.

Recently, the Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau in China issued a "wanted" notice for Shen, accusing her of "separatism" for advocating "Taiwanese independence."

The meeting in The Hague convened nearly 170 delegates from liberal parties and democratic proponents spanning 48 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia, as noted by Fan.

All delegates expressed their support for her motion to "counter transnational repression," with another representative advocating for the phrase to be amended from "transnational repression" to "transnational repression by the People's Republic of China on Taiwanese nationals," explicitly identifying China's threat towards Taiwan, as highlighted by the Taipei Times.

The resolution outlines eight key points, including the condemnation of China's ongoing transnational repression, urging member parties and governments to enhance their legal frameworks to safeguard individuals from such repression, and calling on members to push back against China's political efforts aimed at silencing the Taiwanese, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Additionally, the resolution affirms support for Taiwan's democratic resilience and its vital role in upholding global democratic values. It encourages the establishment of international frameworks to monitor, avert, and address instances of transnational repression.

It also urges the global community to staunchly defend the rules-based international order and engage in peaceful diplomacy regarding Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait; it seeks clarification of the legal parameters of UN Resolution 2758 through multilateral collaboration among nations, allowing Taiwan meaningful involvement in appropriate international organisations without disrupting the "status quo." The resolution calls on governments to prioritise dialogue, adherence to international law, and proactive conflict prevention to maintain regional security and stability.

Shen, who was also present at the meeting in The Hague, shared on social media that a pivotal moment during the resolution's passage was when a representative advocated for changing the title to emphasise China's transnational repression of "Taiwanese nationals." Shen remarked, "Taiwanese nationals, not the People of Taiwan, nor Residents of Taiwan, but 'Taiwanese nationals,'" stressing that this adjustment not only enhances the precision of the resolution's language but also reflects the international community's acknowledgement of Taiwan's agency, as reported by the Taipei Times.

