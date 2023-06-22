Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people better: Indian Envoy to UAE

Abu Dhabi (UAE), June 22 (ANI/WAM): The Global Media Congress is the UAE's excellent initiative to bring a wide spectrum of stakeholders together to discuss issues of interest to them, according to a top Indian diplomat.

"In today's dynamic world, the role of media is transforming. To synergise respective strengths of the stakeholders, it is important for them to come together to make the world of media serve countries and people better," Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Second edition of Global Media Congress.

He made these comments as preparations are underway for the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC) that will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), the prominent international conference-cum-exhibition in the media sector will take place from 14th to 16th November, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre - ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

Fulfilling experience at first GMC

The Indian Ambassador said Indian participants at last year's GMC had a very fulfilling experience.

"They were able to shed light on developments in Indian media, participated in discussions, met their partners from UAE and other countries, and developed a much better understanding of global media situation," Sudhir said.

The first edition of the GMC was held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022, under the theme "Shaping the Future of the Media Industry". The global event with an exhibition, and more than 30 debates and workshops featuring over 162 globally renowned speakers, attracted more than 1,200 media sector pioneers, specialists, and influencers from six continents across the globe.

Hopes on GMC this year

The Indian envoy expressed hope that Indian participation at the GMC this year will further help expand the cooperation between media sectors in India and the UAE."The existing bilateral cooperation in the media sector between India and the UAE is strong and is strengthening by the day," Sudhir stressed.

He said that recent visits of senior Indian officials to the UAE were crucial in expanding the ties in media sector.

Expanding media ties

Anurag Thakur, India's Minister of Information and Broadcasting, visited the UAE last year and Apoorva Chandra, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, participated in the first Global Media Congress, the ambassador pointed out.

Earlier this year Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati, India's national broadcaster, visited Abu Dhabi and had fruitful discussions with Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and top officials of Abu Dhabi Media Company, he noted.

Under an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between WAM and Prasar Bharati, both parties decided to expand the mutual cooperation in wide-ranging areas.

Joint documentaryOn 1st May, 2023, Doordarshan India (DD India), Prasar Bharati's international news channel, broadcast a documentary jointly produced by Prasar Bharati and WAM.

The documentary titled 'India-UAE Partnership: New Frontiers, New Milestones', highlighted "the highly successful" Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed by the UAE and India in 2022, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the CEPA. (ANI/WAM)

