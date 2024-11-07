Global Media Congress holds briefing to unveil updates on third edition

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI/WAM): The Organising Committee of the Global Media Congress held a media briefing to present the latest updates on the third edition of the global event, which is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The event is set to take place from November 26 to 28, featuring key decision-makers, media industry leaders, experts, and influencers from around the world.

The media briefingattended by Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Acting Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress (GMC), and Saeed Al Shamsi, Chief Human Capital Officer at ADNEC Groupcovered the committee's preparations to host the 2024 Global Media Congress under the theme "Shaping Future Media," aimed at delivering an exceptional edition of this widely anticipated media event.

The briefing, attended by media institution leaders and social media content creators, underscored the strategic importance of UAE media as a key partner in supporting and promoting all events organised by the country, conveying the UAE's cultural, humanitarian, and developmental message to communities around the world.

During the briefing, Dr Jamal Al Kaabi highlighted updates on the third edition of the Congress and its three focus areas: The Business of Media, Content is King and Digital Disruption. These areas will provide a comprehensive platform bringing together leaders, innovators, and content creators to enhance communication and collaboration to advance the rapidly evolving media landscape.

Dr Al Kaabi affirmed that the UAE's wise leadership places high importance on a well-informed and enlightened media to establish the country's position as a leading media destination for global institutions. He noted that the leadership's vision is a major motivator for all of us to enhance national media, strengthening its ability to reflect the UAE's accomplishments across various fields and sectors, showcasing the nation's progress and prosperity.

He added that the 2024 Global Media Congress seeks to highlight global media transformations through thought leaders and opinion-makers, foster impactful media partnerships, drive innovation, and enhance the role of media in building thriving communities. Additionally, the Congress aims to elevate media standards and set a benchmark for media excellence by offering global insights into sustainable media practices, bolstering the UAE's status as a media industry hub and foresight leader in the sector.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, remarked that the Global Media Congress strengthens the national media framework and maximises the use of new media technologies, especially artificial intelligence (AI), which has significantly impacted various areas of life, especially media.

Al Dhaheri added that the Global Media Congress provides an inspiring platform for constructive international dialogue aimed at enhancing collaboration in the field of media and discussing the latest industry developments, including digital communications, AI, and advanced technologies, offering media professionals a valuable opportunity to explore challenges and understand new media trends.

The Congress's third edition will feature a series of innovative media labs addressing the most pressing and influential issues in the global media sector for 2024 and beyond. The media labs are anticipated to be one of the most attractive features this year.

Over the three days of the Congress, a series of training workshops will be held to develop talent, allowing participants to acquire new skills and strengthen their existing capabilities to address emerging media challenges and learn how to use AI technologies. The workshops will offer a wide range of training programmes and sessions to enhance skills, develop talent, and build professional, practical, and scientific capacities. Leading industry figures will share their expertise on modern technologies and methods to anticipate the future of media work.

The workshops will focus on key areas such as sustainability, sports broadcasting, AI, and new technology, with over 25 workshops conducted by expert professionals and attended by more than 40 participants per session.

The media briefing outlined the expanded programme for this year's Global Media Congress and the Congress's role in advancing the transformation of the media industry. This includes in-depth discussions with key committee members, emphasising the Congress' role as a central platform for collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership in the media industry, cementing its position as a global gathering place for leading media professionals and innovators from around the world to address major challenges and transformative opportunities in the sector.

The event, spanning 37,000 square metres with a 15.5 per cent increase in size, will feature 180 exhibiting companies and brands, a 31 per cent increase from the previous edition, with a target to attract over 30,000 visitors from around the world. The Congress will include various sessions, exhibitions, and networking spaces. (ANI/WAM)

