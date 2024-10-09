Global South: President Murmu to become first Indian head of state to visit Algeria, Mauritania, Malawi

New Delhi [India], October 9 : President Droupadi Murmu will be on a visit to three African nations; Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi from October 13-19, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

Notably, this will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these three African nations.

"It is coming at a time when the African Union has been made a permanent member of the G20 during India's presidency last year. Africa is the core of the global south, as the PM had been driving the agenda. Voice of the Global South has been done with the agenda of development. We believe that partnerships with Africa are very important and critical for our own growth and the growth of the global south," MEA Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi said in a press briefing today.

President Murmu will land in Algeria on October 13, where she will be meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune within a month of his second tenure as the President.

She will also be the first-ever President from India to visit Algeria at the level of head of state or head of government after 39 years.

During her visit, President Murmu will be attending an Indian community reception on October 13. On October 14, she will pay her respects at the Maqam Echahid monument, which was made in honour of the people who were killed during the Algerian War of Independence.

Following this, she will have a tete-a-tete with President Tebboune, followed by delegation-level talks and a banquet hosted in her honour. She will also address the Algeria-India Economic Forum on that day.

The President will address the India-Algeria Economic Forum and the Sidi Abdellah Science and Technology Pole University. She will also inaugurate the India Corner at Hamma Garden at Jardin d'essai. She will also be inaugurating an India centre at the Hamma Botanical Garden by planting a sapling from India.

India and Algeria share cordial relations with cooperation in several fields including strategic areas like oil and gas, defence, and space cooperation. The visit is expected to further enhance bilateral ties between the two countries, the MEA added.

On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will arrive in Mauritania on October 16. This is also the first time for someone at such a high level from India to visit the African nation since its independence in 1960.

Following her arrival, she will be holding a tete-a-tete with the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, following which they will be signing four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to culture, foreign office institutions, foreign office consultation and visa waiver agreements for diplomatic and official passport holders. She will also address the Indian community there.

Mairurania is currently holding the chairship of the African Union. President Murmu's visit will provide further impetus to India-Mauritania bilateral relations, the MEA said.

President Murmu will land in Malawi on October 17, at the invitation of the President of Malawi. She will also hold a tete-a-tete with him. Following this, President Murmu will address a business event and will also meet with the Indian diaspora there.

"The visit will reaffirm our strong commitment to further strengthen our existing friendly and cordial relations with Malawi," the MEA stated.

Three MoUs on youth affairs, sports and cultural exchange will also be signed between the two countries.

President Murmu will depart for India from Malawi on October 19.

"The State Visit by President Murmu to Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi is reflective of India's deep desire to strengthen its partnership with countries in Africa. It comes a year after the African Union was made a permanent member of G 20 during India's Presidency," the MEA added.

