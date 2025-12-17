Global South shaping its own destiny, India and Ethiopia share common vision: PM Modi in Ethiopian Parliament

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Global South is shaping its own future, as he addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament during his visit to the country.

"The Global South is writing its own destiny, and India and Ethiopia share a vision for the future," PM Modi said, adding that developing nations are moving forward with confidence and clarity about their priorities.

Referring to India's approach, he said, "Our vision is of a world where the Global South rises not against anyone, but for everyone." He stressed the need for a global system that reflects present realities. "A world where development is fair, where technology is accessible, and where sovereignty is respected... the world cannot move forward if its system remains locked in the past," he said, in a reference to global institutions shaped in 1945.

Highlighting civilisational links, PM Modi said scientific research has traced some of the earliest human footprints to Ethiopia. "We share a common origin, whether we live in Addis Ababa or Ayodhya. If our beginning was shared, then our destiny must also be shared," he said.

Speaking on historical ties, PM Modi said India and Ethiopia have shared connections for nearly 2,000 years. "Across the Indian Ocean, merchants sailed with spices and gold, but they traded more than goods; they exchanged ideas and way of life," he said. He also recalled that Indian soldiers fought alongside Ethiopians during the liberation of Ethiopia in 1941.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister said Indian companies are among the largest investors in Ethiopia. "They have invested more than five billion dollars across diverse sectors and generated more than 75,000 jobs," he said, adding that India and Ethiopia have decided to elevate their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

Drawing a cultural comparison, PM Modi said, "In an Ethiopian coffee ceremony, people sit together, time slows down and friendship deepens. In India too, a cup of tea is an invitation to talk, to share, to connect." He added that "just like Ethiopian coffee and Indian tea, our friendship is brewing strongest."

PM Modi also referred to his visit to the Adwa Victory Monument, saying, "It was an honour to lay a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument. This monument is a timeless reminder of how Ethiopia's victory inspired the entire colonised world in its quest for dignity and freedom."

On India's role during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "India sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries during COVID-19. It was India's proud privilege to supply Ethiopia with over four million vaccine doses."

After concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi met members of the Ethiopian Parliament.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said the outcomes of his visit to Ethiopia mark "significant steps forward" in a trusted, people-centric partnership between the two countries, with a strong focus on youth, skills, innovation, and healthcare.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said cooperation between India and Ethiopia spans governance, peacekeeping, digital capacity, education and healthcare, with the shared aim of empowering people and promoting inclusive growth. He said the emphasis on knowledge and innovation reflects a common belief in youth as drivers of the future, while healthcare cooperation underlines a commitment to human dignity and care for the most vulnerable.

"These are significant steps forward in our longstanding and trusted partnership. From governance and peacekeeping to digital capacity and education, the focus remains on empowering our people. The emphasis on knowledge, skills and innovation underscores our shared faith in youth as the drivers of tomorrow. Cooperation in healthcare reflects a deeper commitment to human dignity and care for the most vulnerable."

After Ethiopia, the Prime Minister is set to visit Oman for the final leg of his three-nation tour. He is expected to arrive in Oman later today.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor