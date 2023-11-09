GMM Pfaudler declared interim dividend despite lower Q2 PAT

Chennai, Nov 9 Glass-lined equipment major GMM Pfaudler Ltd closed the second quarter with a lower net profit of Rs 15.78 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, it had earned operational revenue of Rs 266.31 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 256.13 crore) and an after tax profit of Rs 15.78 crore (Rs.21.35 crore).

The Board of Directors have announced an interim dividend of Re. 1 per share for FY24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor