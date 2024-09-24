"Go back", "Step Down" slogans against Muhammed Younus in New York over attacks on minorites in Bangladesh

New York [US], September 24 : Vociferous protestors chanted "Go Back" slogans against Muhammad Yunus, who is leading Bangladesh's interim government, outside a hotel in New York where he is staying for attending the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Protestors raised slogans against the Yunus Chief advisor of the Bangladesh's interim government over the alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Sloganeers chanted, "Go back, Step down, Step down, Step down" and held up posters which said "Shiekh Hasina Our Prime Minister."

Yunus was sworn-in on August 8 as the head of an interim government after Sheikh Hasina fled the country and the parliament was dissolved.

The protesters alleged that the 84-year-old Nobel Laureate came to power "with dirty politics."

"Muhammad Yunus took the power unconstitutionally, illegally. He captured power with dirty politics and a lot of people have been killed. So far, our elected PM Sheikh Hasina has not resigned. We request UN humbly that he did not represent Bangladeshi people here," Sheikh Jamal Hussain, a protestor told ANI.

While speaking to ANI, another protester, DM Ronald stated, "Our demand is peace. We believe in secular democracy. After he took the power by force, he started killing Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, they're burning. the burning all houses, the burning masjid, the burning Gijar Church. Our people is not safe in Bangladesh. "

Another protestor, Dr Rahman said, "I am here to protest the illegal, unelected person representing 117 million people of Bangladesh...He is not elected, he has been appointed by students. He doesn't care about minorities or anybody...He has illegally occupied the country..."

As per the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Younus has a series of high-profile meetings lined up on the sidelines of the UNGA including a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The Bangaldesh chief advisor is set to address the General Debate of the UNGA on September 27.

According to Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain the chief adviser will meet with leaders including the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Nepal, as well as the President of the European Union, the US Secretary of State, the UN Secretary-General, the UN Human Rights chief, the World Bank President, and the USAID Administrator.

The foreign advisor said many meeting decisions are made at the last minute during this time.

Yunus will also attend a high-level side event on the Rohingya crisis. Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi is scheduled to call on the chief adviser. The chief adviser will also attend a high-level side event - 'Meet the Friends of Bangladesh'.

There will be a reception on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's membership in the United Nations, which will be hosted by Muhammad Yunus.

🇧🇩Foreign Affairs Adviser, HE Md. Touhid Hossain and 🇮🇳External Affairs Minister, HE @DrSJaishankar, met at #UNGA79 sidelines and discussed issues of mutual interest between #Bangladesh|#India.@IndianDiplomacy @Yunus_Centre @ChiefAdviserGoB pic.twitter.com/gbFomhRS6T— Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh (@BDMOFA) September 24, 2024

On Monday, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Md. Touhid Hossain met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed a range of issues related to mutual interests between Bangladesh and India.

On the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the two diplomats discussed a range of issues, strengthening the long-standing ties between the neighbouring nations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, announced the meeting in X, formerly Twitter, emphasising the ongoing partnership between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor