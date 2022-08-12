Go First's emergency landing in Coimbatore due to 'false alarm'

New Delhi, Aug 12 A Go First flight, from Bengaluru to Male, on Friday made an emergency landing in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore due to a false alarm, according to regulator DGCA.

The flight with 92 passengers on board was flying over Tamil Nadu's textile city when the pilot detected the warning.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said that it was a "false alarm".

As per airport officials, the flight had an emergency landing at Coimbatore airport after the engine overheating warning bell rang, nearly an hour after the takeoff. All passengers safely disembarked.

"The matter is being inspected by the Go First engineering team and rectification is underway," said an airline spokesperson.

A total of 18 emergency landing incidents have occurred within the country with aircraft operated by Indian scheduled airlines during the last two years.

On July 2, a plane operating from Delhi to Jabalpur was forced to return to Delhi airport after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while at 5,000 feet. No untoward incident was reported and the passengers disembarked safely after emergency landing.

Similarly, a Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat and made an emergency landing on July 16 after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air.

