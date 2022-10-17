Goa CM urges to promote 'Kunbi' saree

Panaji, Oct 17 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday urged the weavers and people to bring 'Kunbi' saree in fashion to increase its value.

Sawant was speaking after inaugurating Kunbi Handloom by Off Farm Producers Organisation (OFPO).

It is believed that 'Kunbi' saree, a traditional dressing style of 'Kunbi' tribe, existed even before Portuguese captured Goa. Kunbi saree got a lease of life when eminent Goan fashion designer late Wendell Rodricks promoted it on the fashion ramps.

Sawant said that Kunbi saree should be promoted further and for that production should be increased.

"Former General Manager of NABARD Usha Ramesh had observed that few people in Goa were weaving Kunbi saree, which was on the verge of extinction. She started promoting and marketing it online. Thus its value got increased," he said.

"We had only two centres in Korgao and Sanguem to weave the Kunbi sarees. These centres were sidelined for many years. But after I became Chief Minister I directed to revive the Kunbi saree," Sawant said.

"These sarees needed to bring in public and increase the value. We have also started to use Kunbi shawl and in maximum government function we promoted it and gifted Kunbi sarees.

Sawant said that the value of the Kunbi saree increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 2500 and if it is further promoted then it could get a good price.

"If we bring it in public as fashion and marketing done in a well organized manner then its cost can go to Rs 5000," he said.

"Village wise clusters can be formed to produce shawl and sarees. It can get a good market, be it online or handicraft (showrooms)," he said.

He said that handlooms at Korgao and Sanguem will be revived. "If Private sector investors start coming then also we can provide you work," he said.

He said that handicraft village will be set up in Sanguem constituency in around 16,000 square meter land.

"We have given this land to the government of India. It has sanctioned Rs 10 crore. Remaining Rs 10 crore will be invested by the state government. It will be housed with a training centre and showroom," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor