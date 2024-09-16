"Goal is to raise awareness about importance of patient safety in healthcare systems": WHO on World Patient Safety Day

New Delhi [India], September 16 : World Patient Safety Day, marked annually on September 17, was established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2019, following the adoption of resolution WHA72.6 by the World Health Assembly. The resolution stresses the global importance of patient safety and calls for action to reduce harm in healthcare settings.

Patient safety refers to preventing and reducing risks, errors, and harm that patients may experience during healthcare provision. The resolution was a response to the alarming rate of avoidable medical errors and patient harm worldwide. The goal of World Patient Safety Day is to raise awareness about the importance of patient safety in healthcare systems worldwide.

According to WHO's official statement, the theme for this year's World Patient Safety Day is centered on enhancing diagnosis for patient safety, under the slogan "Get it right, make it safe!"

"On this day, we join patients and their families, healthcare professionals, leaders, policymakers, and civil society in highlighting the crucial importance of accurate and timely diagnosis in promoting patient safety," the WHO said in a statement.

A diagnosis is fundamental to identifying a patient's health condition, and achieving an accurate diagnosis requires collaboration between patients and their healthcare teams. The diagnostic process is often complex and lengthy, and errors can occur at any stage, often with severe consequences. Delayed, incorrect, or missed diagnoses can prolong illness and, in some cases, lead to disability or even death.

"Findings from the Global Member State survey to assess the implementation of the Global Patient Safety Action Plan 2021-2030 indicated that only 47% of countries are addressing diagnostic safety. However, I am pleased to say that our Member States have been notably more proactive in addressing diagnostic safety compared to other regions," Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia, stated.

"Understanding the diagnostic process is essential for reducing errors. This process consists of multiple iterative steps, including the patient's initial presentation, history taking and examination, diagnostic testing, discussion and communication of results, collaboration and coordination, final diagnosis and treatment plan, and follow-up and re-evaluation. Errors can occur at any stage of this process," she added.

A variety of solutions are available to address diagnostic errors. Policymakers and healthcare leaders should cultivate positive workplace environments and ensure access to high-quality diagnostic tools. Healthcare professionals should be encouraged to continuously enhance their skills and address unconscious biases in their judgment. Additionally, patients should be supported and empowered to actively engage throughout their diagnostic journey.

Wazed further said, "As we observe World Patient Safety Day, let us all commit to working together to reduce diagnostic errors and improve patient safety. Through our collective efforts, we can make a significant impact on the quality of care provided and ensure better health outcomes for all."

