Gogoro to rollout battery-swapping stations to over 21K HPCL outlets in India

New Delhi, Nov 6 Global technology leader in battery-swapping ecosystems, Gogoro on Monday announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to rollout battery-swapping stations to more than 21,000 retail gas outlets across India in coming years.

As India is in the early stages of a massive electric transformation of its urban two-wheel transportation system, the company said building out the swapping infrastructure is crucial.

"There is nowhere on earth that needs smart electric transportation more than India, and Gogoro is joining together with the Indian business community and national and local governments to deploy a battery swapping and electric vehicle ecosystem that is open, accessible and scalable," Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro, said in a statement.

The Gogoro Network supports nearly 600,000 riders and has more than 1.3 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,000 battery-swapping stations at over 2,500 locations.

With more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and nearly 500 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro Network battery swapping has saved more than 750,000 tons of CO2 since it launched, according to the company.

"Gogoro has demonstrated its global leadership in battery swapping and electric two-wheel innovation and with nearly 500 million battery swaps to date has developed a platform we can embrace and emulate," said Amit Garg, Director of Marketing at HPCL.

