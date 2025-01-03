GOI announces 2025 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award winners

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday shared the list of overseas Indians who are set to be conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), Bhubaneswar, Odisha during the 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. PBSA is conferred by the President of India as part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin or an organization/institution established and run by the Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin in recognition of their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad, the MEA noted in its press statement.

Sharing further details, the press statement noted that the 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is scheduled to be held from January 8 to January 10 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It was noted that the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be conferred by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the PBD Convention in the Valedictory Session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.

The Jury-cum-Awards Committee which considered the nominations included the Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chairman and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar as the Vice-Chair among other distinguished members from various walks of life.

The awardees represent the excellence achieved by our diaspora in various fields, the MEA said in its press statement.

The award is given in various fields such as community service, education, medical service, science and technology, politics, business, public affairs, medicine, amongst others.

Awardees from this year come from various countries such as the US, Australia, UK, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Tanzania, Singapore, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, Moldova, Mauritius, Malaysia, Malawi, Laos,Kyrgyz Republic, Japan, Guyana, Fiji, Barbados, Austria, Australia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor