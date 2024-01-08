Golden Globes 2024: 'Anatomy of a Fall' wins Best Screenplay in Motion Picture

Los Angeles, Jan 8 The French courtroom drama thriller 'Anatomy of a Fall' won the title of Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture at the currently underway 81st Golden Globe Awards.

The award went to Justine Triet and Arthur Harari. Justine Triet took to the stage to accept the award on behalf of her team.

The official 'X' account, congratulated them as they wrote, "Congrats to Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for their Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture win for Anatomy of a Fall! #GoldenGlobes."

'Anatomy of a Fall' stars Sandra Huller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband's death.

The film premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023, where it won the Palme d'Or and the Palm Dog Award and competed for the Queer Palm.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

