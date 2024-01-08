Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy honoured Best actor – drama for ‘Oppenheimer’

Los Angeles, Jan 8 The Christopher Nolan directorial ‘Oppenheimer’ is leading the pack at the Golden Globe Awards as its lead actor Cillian Murphy won the trophy for Best actor – drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project—the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons.

Cillian Murphy edged out Bradley Cooper for ‘Maestro’, Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Colman Domingo for ‘Rustin’, Andrew Scott for ‘All of Us Strangers’ and Barry Keoghan for ‘Saltburn’.

The official X handle congratulated the actor and wrote: “Congratulations to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer on your WIN for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama! #GoldenGlobes.”

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California.

Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

