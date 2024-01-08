Golden Globes 2024: Jeremy Allen White honoured with Best Actor in a TV Series for 'The Bear'

Los Angeles, Jan 8 Actor Jeremy Allen White walked away with the trophy for the Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for his work in 'The Bear'.

He edged out fellow nominees Bill Hader for 'Barry', Steve Martin for 'Only Murders in the Building', Jason Segel for 'Shrinking', Martin Short for 'Only Murders in the Building' and Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso'.

'The Bear' follows the story of a young chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by Jeremy. He inherits his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. He comes home to Chicago to run it, leaving behind his world of working in a Michelin star restaurant.

He is left to deal with his brother's unresolved debts, a rundown kitchen and an unruly staff, while dealing with his own pain and family trauma.

The official 'X' account, congratulated the actor as they wrote, "That's a WIN for Jeremy Allen White in The Bear congrats #GoldenGlobes."

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

