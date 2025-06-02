"Good interaction with Indian community in Spain, it was heartwarming experience": DMK MP Kanimozhi

Madrid [Spain], June 2 : Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Karunanidhi, who is leading the all-party delegation to Spain, described interaction with the Indian community a "heartwarming experience" and noted that the kind of understanding the Indians in Spain had that they belong to India and how they want to fight against terrorism was a "positive message" and very promising."

The all-party delegation interacted with the Indian diaspora in Spain and reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to peace in the face of terrorism, the Indian Embassy in Spain said on Sunday.

After interacting with the Indian diaspora in Spain, Kanimozhi said, "It was a very good interaction with the Indian community in Spain. We have a large number of Indian diaspora in Spain, just not the first generation people, it's people who've lived here, who are born and brought up here. Yet they came together to meet with the Indian delegation that had come here. And it was a very heartwarming experience and the kind of understanding they had and the feeling of, you know, that they belong to India and how they want to fight against terrorism, that was a very, very positive message, we'll be taking back with us and it was very promising."

She also talked about the delegation's schedule in Spain, wherein the Members of Parliament will be meeting the country's Foreign Minister, parliamentarians and think tanks. She spoke about the meeting with a 26//11 Mumbai attack survivor.

On the delegation's upcoming meetings in Spain, Kanimozhi said, "We'll be meeting with the Foreign Minister. We will be meeting with the think tanks, parliamentarians and many people. Today, we actually met with the person who was at the Taj Hotel when it was attacked by terrorists who escaped and he was sharing his experiences with us. Tomorrow, it's a very important day and we will as a delegation be talking to lawmakers and policymakers about India's stand and what we expect from Spain and we'll also be explaining about what is happening and we'll be answering any questions they have also."

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation visiting Spain interacted with Mr Arturo Fernandez Alvarez, a Spanish businessman, who is a survivor of the horrible terror attacks that took place in Mumbai on 26 November 2008. Mr Arturo joined the delegation in condemning the menace of terrorism," Indian Embassy in Spain posted on X.

Meanwhile, SP MP Rajeev Rai expressed hope that India will give a stronger response to Pakistan if it commits a terrorist attack again. He stated that Pakistan has a puppet government and the country needs to be isolated.

"Wherever we have gone, every country said we are with India in this fight against terrorism...I hope that if Pakistan commits any terrorist attack again, we won't do the ceasefire this easily; the ceasefire should be done only after giving a befitting reply to cunning Pakistan, because you can't make the wicked learn through love. During the interaction, I told the story of Pakistan from 1947 to under Imran Khan-led government. Terrorism is in the DNA of Pakistan...Pakistan's army uses terrorism...Pakistan's government is a puppet government and I have been explaining this to the world, that whom should one talk to, as the government there is a puppet government. Pakistan needs to be isolated. I think the government has the support of the people and all the parties, and the government's response will be stronger if Pakistan dares to misbehave again," he told ANI.

According to the Indian Embassy in Spain, the all-party delegation, during the interaction with the Indian diaspora, emphasised that India will lead the global fight against terrorism, upholding the values of peace and resilience.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Spain stated, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation had an insightful interaction with the Indian diaspora, reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to peace in the face of terrorism. They emphasised that India will lead the global fight against terrorism, upholding the values of peace and resilience."

The all-party delegation, led by Kanimozhi, includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

Earlier, the all-party delegation paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Madrid. The delegation is on the final leg of its multi-nation visit as part of the Modi government's big diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

