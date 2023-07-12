Google dropped plans for AI chatbot app targetting Gen Z: Report
By IANS | Published: July 12, 2023 09:50 AM 2023-07-12T09:50:50+5:30 2023-07-12T10:30:13+5:30
San Francisco, July 12 Google has dropped plans to launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile chatbot application specifically ...
San Francisco, July 12 Google has dropped plans to launch an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile chatbot application specifically designed for Gen Z users, featuring interactive digital characters.
The company was working on 'Bubble Characters' app, however it recently “deprioritised” those plans amid an internal reorganisation, according to materials seen by CNBC.
When a product gets deprioritised at Google, the development work on it ceases.
According to internal documentation, the Bubble Characters app featured "a choice of a talking digital character that would interact in conversations with Gen Z users," the report said.
The tech giant had been working on this app since quarter four (Q4) of 2021.
The app’s description mentioned that it featured “human-like” conversations that “take action” and are “interesting for GenZ.”
Large language models—massive data sets used to understand and produce human-like text—powered the conversations.
“What started out as something from a science fiction novel, became the next generation of human-level conversation,” the app’s description read.
"Within the Assistant organisation, which works on virtual assistant applications or two-way conversations for a variety of platforms, executives have prioritised ChatGPT-competitor Bard amid an internal reorganisation that included the departure of a few key executives," the report said.
Before Bard's release, some members of the Bubble Characters team were asked to take a break from working on the Gen Z app to work on Bard.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app