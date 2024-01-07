Google to shut 'Important' tab in Files app soon, delete documents

New Delhi, Jan 7 Google is planning to shut down the "Important" tab in the Files by Google app next month, and anything saved inside will be permanently deleted at that time.

The feature was introduced last year and was exclusively available for devices in India that hold critical documents, like government IDs.

The feature will be removed on February 15, according to 9to5Google, who first noticed a warning related to the Google Files tab in an APK teardown.

"The Important tab on Files will no longer be available from 15 February 2024," the notice reads.

"Your saved documents in the Important tab will be permanently deleted from Files after this date".

As per the notice, users of the Important tab in Files by Google who use the "Share" option in the app should make copies of their documents prior to February 15, 2024.

After that date, all files saved in the tab “will be permanently deleted.”

The Important tab feature automatically looks for government documents users might have saved in the Google Files app. These might include IDs, passports, or other critical documents.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly preparing to allow Android users to utilise Rich Communication Services (RCS) across multiple SIM cards for Messages.

Currently, RCS chats are available for only the default or preferred call SIM at this time. However, the service may be available for dual SIMs on a smartphone.

RCS enhances messaging by providing end-to-end encryption, read receipts, and the ability to share high-resolution photos and videos.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor