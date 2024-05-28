"Got circumstantial evidence...": says Bangladesh Police as investigation continues in MP murder case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 28 : As the investigation continues in the Bangladesh MP murder case, the chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department, Harun-ur-Rashid has said that they have got circumstantial evidence, and a further inspection would now take place into the sewage line which is connected to the duplex flat where the murder occurred.

Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had said that Anar, who had gone missing in India, was found murdered in Kolkata on May 22, and three people have been arrested.

"We inspected the sewage line which is connected with that duplex flat (place of occurrence of the murder) with the help of West Bengal CID. We took help from CID West Bengal to break the whole sewage line. We are already interrogating the accused butcher at the CID West Bengal headquarters," Harun-or-Rashid told media.

The Chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department is currently in India to investigate the murder case of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

"We also got many digital evidences and we will also record the statement of the accused butcher. After interrogation, we matched the statement with our accused in Bangladesh. We also got circumstantial evidence and we are matching it..." he added.

Harun-or-Rashid arrived with a police team in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon and described the killing of Anar as "cold-blooded, barbaric murder." He said that he had never seen such a heinous planned murder.

The Bangladesh detective police chief said he is in India, to collaborate with Interpol and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to intensify efforts to apprehend the prime suspect behind the Bangladesh MP's murder.

He said that the prime suspect in the murder case was identified as Akhtaruzzaman and they suspect he could have probably escaped to the United States via Dubai from Kathmandu.

Bone-chilling details surrounding the murder of the member of parliament from Bangladesh, who had been missing since May 13 just a day after his arrival in Kolkata had come to the fore.

According to the findings, the MP was allegedly killed in a Kolkata apartment, where his body was chopped and suspects proceeded to dispose of the remains by packaging them in multiple plastic bags.

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said that one of the suspects in the case, a Mumbai-based butcher confessed during interrogation that he had taken off all the skin from the Bangladeshi MP's body, chopped it up and minced the cut parts in a bid to destroy its identity.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the killing of the Bangladeshi MP.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, in a news conference in Dhaka said that Anar, a three time Awami League MP, was killed in Kolkata. Speaking to reporters at his residence on Wednesday, the minister said that Bangladesh Police have arrested three persons in this connection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor