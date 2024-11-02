Government opponents occupy military barracks in Bolivia

La Paz, Nov 2 Opponents of the Bolivian government who sympathise with former President Evo Morales occupied the "Cacique Juan Maraza" military regiment in the town of Villa Tunari, the central department of Cochabamba on Friday, local media reported.

According to the occupants, the raid on the military facilities is in response to the road unblocking operation by the Bolivian Police and military forces in Cochabamba, reports Xinhua news agency.

The occupants of the local communities detained military and health personnel present at the barracks, in addition to disseminating photographs and videos showing them armed with sticks.

Supporters of Morales have been holding roadblocks for almost three weeks, demanding guarantees for the candidacy of the former president, who seeks to participate in next year's elections for a new presidential term, as well as the annulment of the criminal proceedings against him.

On Friday, police with military support began an operation to unblock the main road that connects the department of Cochabamba with the western region of the South American country.

