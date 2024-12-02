"Government taking action to step up security": India after breach on Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala

New Delhi [India], December 2 : India on Monday decided to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and its other diplomatic premises in the country following an incident earlier in the day involving the breach of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances."

The MEA added, "Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country."

Our statement on breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala ⬇️https://t.co/hVVB0SITQn pic.twitter.com/li8TtmwfS8— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 2, 2024

Last week, during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to take steps to protect minorities.

Expressing concern over the rise of "extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation," the MEA said on Friday that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with the Bangladesh government.

On the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal had said, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. We made our position very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities."

"We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric, and increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and safeguarding their interests," he had added.

Notably, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in violent attacks against Hindus and other minority groups, prompting calls for greater protection and support.

The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities, with temples, being destroyed after the arrest of a former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das over sedition charges and for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25.

Tensions escalated further after a lawyer was killed during clashes between police and alleged followers of Das in the Chattogram Court Building area on November 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor