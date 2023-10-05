Govinda was Yogesh Tripathi’s inspiration to play dual roles in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who essays the role of Happu Singh in the television show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, is currently seen playing dual roles of Mutthu and Happu Singh in the show’s current track.

The actor revealed that for playing the double role, Bollywood actor Govinda served as an inspiration for him.

Mutthu, who is the look-alike of Happu, kidnaps Happu to seek revenge on Commissioner due to a past rivalry.

Muthu disguises himself as Happu and infiltrates his home, and repeatedly tries to assassinate the Commissioner but fails each time.

Meanwhile, Rajesh attempts to impress the imposter, but he excuses to avoid her advances. His peculiar behaviour raises suspicions among all family members.

The real Happu somehow manages to escape from his captor's clutches. The shocking encounter occurs when both Happu and Mutthu are seen together by their family, leaving them all stunned.

Happy about playing a dual role, Yogesh revealed how his favourite actor Govinda, inspired him to take up this challenging role: "I have been a big fan of Govinda. And I have not missed watching any of his films. He is one Bollywood actor who has played multiple double roles. I had the habit of watching his films repeatedly and always dreamt of playing a double role as an actor."

Recently, this dual roles track came up, and Yogesh felt that this was a fantastic opportunity to explore and push his boundaries and expand his horizon as an artiste.

The actor further mentioned: “I played the character of Mutthu, who is Happu's look-alike, and it was a fun experience. Usually, actors get tired of doing two different characters because you must get into two different attires and shoot for both roles, which is a long and hectic process. Similarly, it was difficult for me to get into the character of Happu with a Bundelkhandi accent and Mutthu with a South Indian accent on the same day."

“Govinda’s phenomenal double-role performances has been a great source of inspiration for me. Honestly, this was something I always aspired to do, so it was a memorable and learning experience for me. I must say I quite enjoyed the South Indian look. Wearing an angavastram and dhoti was a refreshing change for me. I love to be versatile, and any track that allows me to push the envelope makes me happy. It will be interesting to see how the audience reacts to this humorous Happu Duplicate track," he added.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor