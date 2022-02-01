Govt announces Parvatmala project in hilly states

New Delhi, Feb 1 In the Budget, Parvatmala, National Ropeways Development Programme has been announced for hilly states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and the North East region of the country.

The project will be taken as a preferred ecologically sustainable alternative to conventional roads in difficult hilly areas. It will be taken up in PPP mode. The aim is to improve connectivity and convenience for commuters, besides promoting tourism.

This may also cover congested urban areas, where conventional mass transit systems are not feasible. The contracts for 8 ropeway projects for a length of 60 km will be awarded in 2022-22.

Prime Minister Modi said that for the first time in the country, the Parvatmala scheme is being started for areas such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, North East. This scheme will create a modern system of transportation on the mountains.

"Parvatmala Yojana is being started keeping that in mind. The scheme will promote transportation and connectivity in the hilly regions. It will also make villages on our borders more vibrant," he added.

The Parvatmala approach is driven by seven engines, namely, Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways, and Logistics Infrastructure.

Nirmala Sitharaman said all seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison. These engines are supported by the complementary roles of Energy Transmission, IT Communication, Bulk Water & Sewerage, and Social Infrastructure. She said, finally, the approach is powered by Clean Energy and Sabka Prayas - the efforts of the Central Government, the state governments, and the private sector together - leading to huge job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all, especially the youth.

