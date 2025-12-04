‘Govt follows protocol’: BJP respond after Rahul Gandhi remarks on Oppn-Putin meeting

New Delhi, Dec 4 After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre has been advising foreign delegations against meeting or interacting with the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) - a practice he said was followed during previous UPA and NDA regimes, ruling party leaders on Thursday rejected the claim, asserting that the “government follows due protocol” in all matters.

The startling charge by Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to reporters outside Parliament, comes hours ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India. His remarks are set to raise eyebrows in the political corridors and also set the stage for heated sparring between the BJP and Congress.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Meetings with the LOP take place with delegations coming from outside. It has been a long-held tradition and has always been done this way,” he said, while citing instances during Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments."

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, “These decisions are made by the government. Atal ji was a national asset, and the entire country was proud of him. He was a great patriot. I don’t know why Rahul Gandhi is not being allowed, but in my opinion, his commitment to the nation is questionable. His role in creating unrest and trying to divide the country raises doubts about his intentions. And if Rahul Gandhi is comparing himself to Atal ji, then I would suggest he join the BJP — only then could he become like him.”

BJP MP Bhim Singh said, “Why would the government stop him? He only creates chaos and does not speak where he is supposed to speak.”

Echoing a similar stance, BJP MP Brij Lal added, “The government follows protocol, and work will be carried out accordingly. Rahul Gandhi is only making this political.”

JD(U) leader K. C. Tyagi clarified, “The government does not decide such protocols. Visiting heads of state themselves decide whom they wish to meet.”

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale added, “Foreign leaders visit on the invitation of the ruling party or government. If President Putin wishes, Rahul Gandhi, as LoP, can meet him. The government has no role in that.”

