Govt launches invoice incentive scheme to improve tax compliance
By IANS | Published: September 1, 2023 12:49 PM 2023-09-01T12:49:20+5:30 2023-09-01T12:50:03+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 1 Government on Friday launched the "Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar" invoice incentive scheme, under which ...
New Delhi, Sep 1 Government on Friday launched the "Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar" invoice incentive scheme, under which consumers will be encouraged to demand a GST invoice to improve tax compliance."After being introduced on 1st July 2017, Goods and Services Tax #GST has become a gamechanger in India’s indirect tax system. As part of the overall scheme of things in #GST, #Mera_Bill_Mera_Adhikaar Invoice Incentive Scheme has been launched from TODAY to encourage the customers to demand an invoice and to improve #B2C #TaxCompliance," the Finance Ministry said in X, formerly Twitter.
The scheme is currently active as a pilot project in Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also visiting a market place in Gurugram today, to encourage GST bill generation on payment.
--IANS
ans/shb
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app