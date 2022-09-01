Govt received Rs 7,85,914 crore till July, incurred Rs 11,26,745 crore as expenses

New Delhi, Sep 1 The Union government received Rs 7,85,914 crore till July 2022, consisting of Rs 6,66,212 crore in terms of tax revenue, Rs 89,583 crore of non-tax revenue, and Rs 30,119 crore of non-debt capital Receipts, according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry on the Centre's monthly account.

Non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans of Rs 5,559 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 24,560 crore.

An amount of Rs 2,01,108 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Centre up to July, 2022, which is Rs 36,044 crore higher than the previous year.

Total expenditure incurred by the government till July 2022 was Rs 11,26,745 crore, out of which Rs 9,18,075 crore is on revenue account and Rs 2,08,670 crore is on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 2,83,870 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 1,09,707 crore is on account of major subsidies.

