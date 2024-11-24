Govt tightens security in Islamabad, blocks roads ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's D-Chowk protest

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 24 : The The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is gearing up for a major demonstration at Islamabad's D-Chowk on Sunday, despite the federal government's strict security measures aimed at preventing the protest, reported The Express Tribune reported.(PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is gearing up for a major demonstration at Islamabad's D-Chowk on Sunday, despite the federal government's strict security measures aimed at preventing the protest, reported The Express Tribune reported.

The protest is called by Imran Khan. PTI's leadership has mobilised large contingents from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a caravan led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur departing from Swabi and heading towards the capital. The caravan is expected to arrive in Islamabad by 11 am, where the party plans to stage a defiant show of strength at D-Chowk, asserting their right to protest.

In response to the call by Imran Khan, PTI has organised a significant mobilisation of supporters, particularly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gandapur, in a statement, declared that PTI would not back down in the face of security obstacles. "We will bring our private machinery to remove obstacles and reach Islamabad," Gandapur affirmed, highlighting the party's determination to continue with the protest despite any barriers placed by authorities.

Although Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, has chosen not to participate in the protest, she will oversee the movements of the convoys from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's House, reported The Express Tribune.

The government, however, has taken strict measures to prevent the protest from proceeding as planned. Islamabad has been heavily fortified with security measures, including the sealing off of key roads and the placement of containers across the city. Critical routes leading to the Red Zone, where government buildings are located, have been blocked. This includes the Srinagar Highway, GT Road, and the Expressway, which limit access to strategic areas like D-Chowk, Islamabad Airport, and the A-11 point at New Margalla Road.

Additionally, Rangers, police, and Frontier Constabulary (FC) have been deployed to maintain law and order in the capital. The government has made it clear that no public demonstrations will be allowed, warning of legal consequences for any participants who violate judicial orders.

In an official statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar that the government would not grant permission for any sit-ins or rallies due to security concerns during a visit by a high-ranking Belarusian delegation.

Naqvi emphasised that Islamabad High Court guidelines prohibited public gatherings that could disrupt the safety of international delegations, presenting a conflict with PTI's plans. Gohar responded that the party would consult with leadership to determine their next steps.

PTI Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram reiterated the party's resolve to press forward, asserting that they would "break through any barriers to reach their destination at D-Chowk."

He further emphasised the constitutional right to peaceful protest, stating, "The Constitution gives us the right to peaceful protest, and we will not surrender under any circumstances. On November 24, the entire nation will be on the streets," The Express Tribune reported.

In a post on X, PTI said, "The illegitimate military-backed government in Pakistan is so terrified of the public responding to Imran Khan's Final Call that they have blocked the entire country and erected walls of shipping containers to prevent marchers from entering Islamabad.

Now, reports are emerging of containers in Islamabad being set ablaze. Corrupt police officials may have deliberately started these fires to falsely blame PTI supporters or stage another May 9th-style false flag operation, for yet another brutal crackdown on PTI and its supporters, who represent over 80 per cent of the country's population.

This is the extent to which this fascist government is willing to go to keep Imran Khan silenced and out of the public eye."

Adding to the tension, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a security alert, warning of the potential for terrorist attacks during the protest. The alert cited the possibility of militants from the "Fitna al-Khawarij" group, formerly known as the TTP, attempting to disrupt the demonstration. To ensure security, the government has implemented measures such as potential suspensions of mobile data and internet services in high-risk zones, though services will continue elsewhere in the country.

As authorities prepare for possible disturbances, the situation remains volatile, with both government forces and PTI supporters anticipating significant developments throughout the day.

