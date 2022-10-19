Govt to look into proposed price cap on Russian crude: Hardeep Puri

By IANS | Published: October 19, 2022 01:27 PM 2022-10-19T13:27:05+5:30 2022-10-19T13:35:23+5:30

New Delhi, Oct 19 The Central government will look into the price cap on Russian crude proposed by Western nations, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said on Wednesday.

Puri said "we will look into this" while addressing the International Conference on Biofuels organised by Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM).

He further said that the government has advanced the E20 (ethanol mixed with 20 per cent gasoline) target by five years from 2030 and is providing comprehensive support from supply, policy and demand side for making sale of flex-fuel vehicles a viable business proposition.

"I am confident that our friends from SIAM will make them available soon," Puri said.

The Union Minister informed that the number of filling stations selling biofuels has already increased threefold from 29,897 in 2016-17 to 67,641 in 2021-22.

