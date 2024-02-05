Grammys 2024: Michelle Obama wins second Grammy, ties with Barack Obama

Los Angeles [US], February 5 : Michelle Obama has secured a second Grammy Award for her work in "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times" that puts her at par with her husband and former US President Barack Obama.

The former first lady won the best audiobook, narration and storytelling award for her narration of the non-fiction, which had released in November 2022, People reported.

The win was announced during this year's pre-telecast ceremony of Grammy 2024 on Sunday.

Michelle beat out US Senator Bernie Sanders, who was nominated for his audio book 'It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism', Meryl Streep who was nominated for narrating Brian Selznick's 'Big Tree', William Shatner who was nominated for 'Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder' and record producer Rick Rubin for 'The Creative Act: A Way of Being.'

The former first lady won her first Grammy in the same category for her memoir 'Becoming.'

Published in 2022, 'The Light We Carry' is a collection of the former US First Lady's experiences as a political figure, a mother, a wife and a woman in the world. The stories gave "insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power."

For her work in her third book, Michelle Obama secured a spot on the New York Times' Bestseller list and was nominated for Emmy through a Netflix special with Oprah, People reported.

In an exclusive interview with People ahead of the book's release, Michelle Obama shared her coping mechanisms and lessons learnt by mentioning about her life during 2020-2021.

Speaking to People, Michelle Obama said, "These are the things I say to myself when I need to pick myself up." She added, "This is how I stay visible in a world that doesn't necessarily see a tall Black woman. This is how I stay armored up when I'm attacked. The book is that offering."

Former US President Barack Obama won his Grammy awards for best spoken word album with 'Dreams from My Father' and 'The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream', The Hollywood Reporter reported.

