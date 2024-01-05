Grateful for prayers, encouragement from India regarding Noto Earthquake: Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki

Tokyo [Japan], January 5 : Japan Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki has said he is grateful for condolences, prayers and warm encouragement from India regarding the Noto Earthquake in Japan.

"Dear friends in India, I am deeply grateful for so many sincere condolences, prayers and warm encouragements regarding the Noto(Neng Deng ) Earthquake in Japan," the Japanese Ambassador wrote on 'X'.

He said India's solidarity with Japan in this difficult time means so much for the Japanese people.

PM Modi on Thursday wrote to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

As per sources, PM Modi told the Japanese PM that he is deeply anguished and concerned to learn about the major earthquake that struck Japan on January 1, 2024.

PM Modi added, "I express my deepest condolence to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by the disaster."

PM Modi also said "As a special strategic and global partner, India values its relationship with Japan, and is ready to extend all possible assistance at this hour."

As many as 94 people were killed in the massive earthquake of 7.5 magnitude that struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on Monday, Kyodo News reported. The rubble and severed roads still prevent search and rescue operations in the quake-hit regions.

The earthquake has caused structural damage and fires in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture. However, the full extent of the disaster caused by the powerful earthquake remains unknown.

The northern area of the remote Noto Peninsula was restricted access for more than 24 hours after the earthquake, although the Meteorological Agency of Japan cancelled all tsunami advisories along portions of the country's western coast on Tuesday.

Following a disaster emergency meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed the media that the location was no longer accessible due to a wrecked road.

According to fire department officials, 25 buildings, including houses, have collapsed in Wajima City, NHK World reported, adding that firefighters have also been pressed into the ongoing rescue operations across locations.

A total of about 200 buildings, including shops and houses, are believed to have been burned around Asaichi Street, a popular tourist spot. The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture around 4.10 pm (local time), at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor