"Grateful that he's safe": Kamala Harris dails Trump after Florida assassination attempt

Washington, DC [US], September 18 : US Vice President Kamala Harris held a telephonic conversation with former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) and said that she was "grateful" that he was safe, according to a White House official.

The White House official termed the conversation between two leaders "cordial and brief." The talks between two leaders came a day after gunfire was reported near Trump's golf club in Florida's West Palm Beach on Sunday.

The former president's campaign declared him "safe." The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Sunday that it "is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination."

In a statement, White House official said, "Vice President Harris called former President Trump this afternoon to speak with him directly to express that she is grateful he is safe. It was a cordial and brief conversation."

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect accused of attempting to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, has been charged with two offences, according to a report by CNN.

The charges include possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. A detention hearing has been set for September 23 and the arraignment is set for September 30. Routh will remain in jail while awaiting trial.

This was the second assassination attempt on Trump during this presidential campaign. Former US President Donald Trump was also the target of an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Earlier on Sunday, Kamala Harris said that she is "glad" that Donald Trump is safe after reported gunshots near his Florida golf course on Sunday (local time).

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe," the US Vice President wrote on X.

"Violence has no place in America," she added.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Joe Biden said he is relieved that his predecessor was unharmed and asserted that there is no place for political violence or any violence in the country.

Biden commended the Secret Service for their 'vigilance' and keeping the former president 'safe'. He further said that one suspect has been held in custody and an active investigation is underway.

In a statement posted on X, Biden said, "I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe."

The US President said that he has directed his team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure Donald Trump's continued safety.

In a statement shared by the White House, Biden stated, "I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened."

"As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President's continued safety," he added.

