"Grateful to President Trump, United States, for their leadership," says Zelenskyy as he welcomes Middle East peace progress

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 9 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday welcomed the progress toward establishing lasting peace in the Middle East, calling it a crucial development not only for the region but for global stability.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "It is important that the prospect of establishing lasting peace in the Middle East is drawing closer to being realised. This matters not only for that one region, but for the whole world. An agreement is moving forward that could help everyone."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1976236269815398797

Emphasising the broader impact of peace efforts, the Ukrainian President added, "If violence and war are halted in one part of the world, global security increases for all." He further expressed gratitude to the United States for its diplomatic leadership, saying, "We are grateful to President Trump @POTUS and the United States for their leadership, and to every country and leader who are helping."

Zelenskyy also voiced hope for the release of hostages and an end to civilian suffering in Gaza. "We hope that the Israeli hostages, held for more than two years, will be released, and there will be no more victims in Gaza," he said.

Drawing a parallel to Ukraine's own struggle, the President added, "And we hope that global efforts will likewise be sufficient to achieve real peace for our country, in our region." Condemning ongoing aggression by Moscow, Zelenskyy stated, "Russia remains the largest source of war and terror in the world today, and we expect just and firm international pressure on this aggressor to bring about lasting peace and guaranteed security."

His remarks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that US President Donald Trump would severely damage relations between Washington and Moscow if he approved the delivery of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, RT reported.

The warning followed reports that late last month, US Vice President JD Vance said the White House was considering providing Kiev with Tomahawk missiles, which reportedly cost about USD 1.3 million each and have a range of 2,500 kilometres (1,550 miles), allowing them to strike Moscow and beyond, RT said.

In an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Saturday, Putin said that such a move by Trump would "lead to the destruction of our relations. At least the positive tendencies that have appeared in these relations."

Earlier, speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, the Russian President said Ukrainian forces would be unable to operate such complex missile systems without the "direct participation of American military personnel."

Putin added that "the deliveries of American Tomahawk cruise missiles will not change the balance of power on the battlefield," noting that Russia's air defence systems had already adapted to similar Western weapon supplies. He referred to the earlier delivery of long-range ATACMS missiles, which he said "caused some damage, but in the end, Russia's air defence systems adapted."

According to RT, the debate over Tomahawk deliveries began following a meeting between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month. Reports suggested that Zelensky had specifically requested the missiles during that encounter.

Appearing on Fox News last Sunday, Vice President Vance said, "We're certainly looking at it." The following day, special envoy Keith Kellogg hinted that Trump might have already authorised Ukrainian long-range strikes inside Russia.

Around the same time, the Financial Times quoted an unnamed US official who said that some within Trump's inner circle were sceptical about whether Tomahawks would significantly alter battlefield dynamics, RT reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor