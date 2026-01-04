"Gravely concerned by US intervention in Venezuela": Singapore calls for peaceful resolution

Singapore City [Singapore], January 4 : Singapore on Sunday expressed concern over the US intervention in Venezuela and called for the parties to exercise restraint and come to a peaceful resolution.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement they are committed to principles of the UN Charter.

"Singapore is gravely concerned by the US intervention on 3 January 2026 in Venezuela. Singapore is deeply committed to international law and the principles of the UN Charter that safeguard the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, especially small states. Singapore has consistently opposed actions contrary to international law by any parties, including foreign military intervention in any country," an official statement issued by the MFA read.

The ministry further advised Singaporeans to defer travel to the South American country.

"Singapore urges all parties to exercise restraint and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the situation in Venezuela in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter. There are no Singaporeans e-registered with MFA in Venezuela. Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Venezuela," the statement added.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington had carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela" and that the deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.

Trump also posted a photograph on Truth Social showing Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his capture.

Video footage later released by the White House-affiliated Rapid Response showed Maduro in handcuffs during a staged perp walk.

In the footage, he was seen wishing law enforcement authorities "Happy New Year" and "Good Night" as he was led into custody.

Following the attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep alarm over the situation in Venezuela, warning that the developments could have profound implications for the wider region.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres said that, irrespective of the situation in Venezuela, such actions set a dangerous precedent and underscored the need for full respect for international law by all parties, including adherence to the UN Charter.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to convene an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the recent military operation and capture of the deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the United States.

According to the Council presidency, the meeting is scheduled for 10 am (local time) under the agenda of "Threats to international peace and security".

"The presidency intends to hold the emergency meeting on Monday morning at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT)," said the spokeswoman for the Somali Permanent Mission to the UN, Khadija Ahmed, as quoted by Xinhua.

