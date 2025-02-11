Great, great victory: PM Modi congratulates JD Vance for US poll win

Paris, Feb 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Vice President J.D. Vance during a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the state dinner, marked PM Modi's first interaction with the top leadership of the Trump administration ahead of his upcoming visit to Washington.

During their conversation, PM Modi congratulated Vance on his electoral victory.

"Congratulations. Great, great victory," he said while shaking hands with the US Vice President.

The Prime Minister's Office shared the photos of the interaction, stating, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President J.D. Vance."

Following his engagements in France, PM Modi will proceed to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. His visit aims to further strengthen India's global partnerships, with a particular focus on technology, defence, and economic cooperation.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi recalled his previous collaboration with Trump during the Republican leader's first presidential term and expressed eagerness to meet him again.

"Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US," PM Modi said in a statement.

He emphasised that the visit would provide an opportunity to build on past successes and develop a forward-looking agenda in key sectors such as trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience.

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership," he added.

PM Modi and Trump are expected to discuss a range of strategic issues, including trade policies, defence cooperation, and global security challenges. The visit gains significance against the backdrop of recent policy shifts in the US, including deportation measures affecting Indian nationals and discussions on reciprocal tariffs.

Last month, the two leaders held a phone call in which Trump underscored the need for India to increase its defence purchases from the US while also pushing for a balanced trade relationship. They also touched upon the QUAD alliance and the ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Before heading to Washington, PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with President Macron, bringing together global leaders and industry experts to deliberate on AI-driven technological advancements for public welfare.

The visit also marks a diplomatic milestone as PM Modi and Macron will jointly inaugurate India's first consulate in Marseille, further strengthening Indo-French ties.

