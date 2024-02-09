"Great move": Israel's Consul Gen lauds Bharat Ratna for former PM PV Narasimha Rao

New Delhi [India], February 9 :The Consul General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna award upon former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, acknowledging his pivotal role in establishing full diplomatic relations between Israel and India.

Shoshani expressed the gratitude of the Israeli people, emphasising the significance of this long-awaited recognition.

Kobbi Shoshani posted on X, "Great move by PM. Government to declare the Bharat Ratna award to fmr Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who established full diplomatic relations between Israel and India. People of Israel remember him for this long overdue step."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his elation over the Government of India's decision to honor Dr MS Swaminathan with the Bharat Ratna. Modi lauded Dr Swaminathan's monumental contributions to Indian agriculture and farmers' welfare, highlighting his role in achieving agricultural self-reliance and modernization.

PM Modi emphasised Swaminathan's visionary leadership, which ensured India's food security and prosperity. The Prime Minister reminisced about his close association with Swaminathan, valuing his insights and mentorship.

Taking to 'X' PM Modi said, "It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr MS Swaminathan, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers' welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr Swaminathan's visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation's food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs."

The announcements underscore the profound impact of both PV Narasimha Rao and Dr MS Swaminathan on India's diplomatic relations and agricultural advancements, respectively.

