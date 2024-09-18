"Great opportunity for President Trump and the Prime Minister to reacquaint," African-American singer hails PM Modi's US visit

Washington DC [US], September 18 : Acclaimed African-American singer Mary Millben voiced her excitement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US on November 21.

Millben said that the current administration (of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris) had quite a critical approach to India and the Indian government and that is likely to continue under a Harris administration.

Following former President Donald Trump's announcement that he would be meeting PM Modi next week during his visit to the US, Millben hailed the decision.

"It was wonderful to hear President Trump this evening in Flint, Michigan, announce that he'll be meeting with Prime Minister Modi as the Prime Minister travels to the United States for the United Nations week in New York next week. This will be a great opportunity for President Trump and the Prime Minister to reacquaint. Of course, they share a great relationship and had a wonderful relationship while President Trump was in the White House for four years," she said.

She said that both the leaders prioritise their countries and hence, there will be a great discussion.

"The [former] President [Trump] is a proponent of America first, just like Prime Minister Modi is a proponent of India first. And so there will be a great discussion, I believe, between the [former] President and the Prime Minister as both leaders work to strengthen and embolden the United States-India relationship. I also believe it's a great opportunity for [former] President Trump to share his heart with five million Indian Americans across the United States as we head into November and for the Indian American community to really hear from [former] President Trump what they can expect in a second term with [former] President Trump. Certainly as it relates to the US-India relationship, our support of Prime Minister Modi and those things that he is doing to embolden the Indian people and certainly what the approach will be to India under a Trump second term," she said.

Millben said that under four years of President Trump, the US-India relationship was strong.

"If I were to be candid, the current administration had quite a critical approach to India and the Indian government and that is likely to continue under a Harris administration. But certainly, as we saw with President Trump for four years in the White House, the US-India relationship was strong. There was a level of protection and certainly solidarity with India during the Trump administration. And I believe that we will see even greater days in that alliance under a second term of President Trump," she said.

She said that if Trump wins, he will deliver from the first day and he relates to strengthening US-India relations.

"And the Indian-American community across the United States can be assured that with the second term with [former] President Trump, that the President will deliver and govern on day one as it relates to strengthening the US-India relationship and certainly having a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi as he works to strengthen and empower the Indian people," she said.

The singer said that there was a difference between aspiring for and having been President (referring to Trump's experience as the President and Harris's inexperience thereof).

"At the end of the day, there is a difference between having been President and aspiring to be. Experience comes with acumen. Aspiring is still learning and the Oval Office cannot be a classroom. And so the challenges that America is facing, that the world is facing, requires a President to come into the Oval Office with the experience and acumen to govern and deliver on day one," she said.

Millben added, "I look forward to hearing the President and Prime Minister's remarks after this wonderful meeting, and I look forward to seeing my friend, Prime Minister Modi next week in New York for the United Nations week."

