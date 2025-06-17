"Great reset moment for India and Canada": Indian diaspora applauds PM Modi's visit, hails new diplomatic chapter

Calgary [Canada], June 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada has been welcomed as a significant turning point in India-Canada relations, with members of the Indian diaspora calling it a "great reset moment" for trade, national security, and people-to-people ties.

Ritesh Malik, Chair of the Canada India Foundation, said, "This is very, very significant, particularly considering what was happening between the two countries last 1.5 to 2 years. I think it's a great reset moment for Canada and India. With Prime Minister Trudeau, we never thought a relationship is going to be normal, back to normal again. We thought it's in deep freeze for long, but with new leadership in Canada now, I think Prime Minister Mark Carney did the right thing by inviting one of the most respected and loved leaders all over the world."

He added, "India has shown tremendous geopolitical significance and respect all over the world. So his coming and accepting the invite of Mark Carney, I think it's a great step from both the countriesMark Carney by inviting Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Modi by accepting the invite."

Commenting on the state of bilateral trade, Malik said, "To be very honest with you, currently we feel that India-Canada bilateral trade is grossly underperforming. I mean, like when in 2015 Prime Minister Modi came to Canada, he made a very simple but very profound statement in his speech. He said, 'India has market. Canada has supply.' That sums up everything of bilateral potential between the two countries."

He added, "Canada is one of the richest countries when it comes to resources, minerals, and whatnot. India needs that with the growing population. So I think this is a great relationship. Both are democracies, you know, both are great countries. If positioned right and worked right, there is enormous, unlimited, untapped potential of trade between Canada and India."

Malik also emphasized that trust is the foundation for progress. "Just like any other business relationship, the first and foremost requirement is mutual respect, trust, and relationship. So we need to work on that. As long as both countries are willing to work togetherwith a lot of trust between each other, trust like friends, trust like partnersI think both countries have tremendous potential together, and it will benefit people on both sides."

He added, "We in Canada, we are a small country with only 40 million people. India1.4 billion people, one of the biggest economies, fastest-growing economies in the world. I think it will only benefit us. It is in the larger interest of Canada to have a great working relationship with India."

Identifying key sectors for future cooperation, Malik stated, "Natural gas, agricultureyou know, India with major thrust on Make in India, Canada, after whatever is happening with the US tariffs and whatnot, is looking for alternate markets. I mean, there is no better market than India. So there are many sectors which have untapped potential between Canada and India."

On the issue of foreign interference, Malik remarked, "Foreign interference by certain fringe elements in Canada is being weaponized against the Indo-Canadian community. Like even during these current past elections, a lot of good candidates were shot down by both parties just because, you know, they speak for India."

He added, "There is foreign interference of India in Canada, but that is in the form of yoga, Ayurveda, all the good things Indians and India bring to Canada... That is what makes Canada rich. That is what makes Canada diverse. That is what makes it a multicultural country where, you know, everybody aspires to."

Calling for seriousness on both sides, he said, "This foreign interference is being grossly misused and weaponized by certain elements against people who wish well for Canada, who wish well for India. They want both countries to work together, realise the true potential. That is the only interference they want."

On national security concerns, Malik stated, "There are certain ideologies which have been promoted, which have been encouraged, which have also got patronage from certain political parties in Canada, which has hurt the relationship. It is in the larger interest of the world today to work against extremism, terrorism."

He added, "It's not related to any specific country as such. Humanity bears the consequences of, you know, all these acts. So I think it is in the larger interest of every country, and every country should work collectively."

He further stated, "Terrorism has no boundaries. I mean, ideology has no boundaries... You can stop people from coming into a country or have borders in place, but ideology travels on social media these days. So that is a very critical issue which needs to be addressed by everybody."

Malik also called for global action. "G7 is a great opportunity for all world leaders... They should take this seriously and not see that as an isolated problem of a particular country like India or some other country. I mean this is affecting all of us."

Raman Khatra, a businessman based in Canada since 1998, also welcomed the Prime Minister's visit, highlighting trade and people-to-people ties.

"I think between India and Canada through this experience, I am looking at a huge opportunityone, trade, and the other I think not only trade but people's tourism and many other things that can go into Indialike agricultural projects, pulses, metals, oil and some of our companies that want to invest in India, not nano-technology," said Khatra.

He added, "So, if both our leadership rates are positive, then there is a huge opportunity. Something will happen."

On the improving relationship, he said, "I think there is economic uncertainty all over the world and where many immigrants like us come from India, there is a need for workers in house construction in Canada as well. We think we will benefit from both sides if both countries strengthen the economic tie among themselves. And if you have room to double or triple the trade, it will be good."

His remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Canada ahead of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis on June 16-17. This marks Modi's sixth consecutive appearance at the summit, underscoring India's growing global influence and lending further momentum to the renewed focus on India-Canada relations.

The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada and the European Union (EU).

