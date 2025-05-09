"Great support of US for India": Indian-American entrepreneur on Vance's statement about India-Pakistan tensions

By Reeena Bhardwaj

Washington, DC [US], May 9 : Indian-American entrepreneur Danny Gaekwad has said that US Vice President JD Vance's statement showcases "great support" of America for India and called it "fantastic news" for India.

Speaking to ANI, Gaekwad said that Vance's statement indicates that he is not going to get in middle of it and "do what needs to be done." He said that India will not get the opportunity again as Pakistan will work diplomatically with America and make sure that somebody gets in the middle of it.

When asked about Vance's statement on India-Pakistan tensions, he responded, "I was really surprised listening to JD Vance. It's a clear indication that he's not going to get in middle of it and go do what you need to do. He said, I'm not getting in middle of it, this is two countries problem. Please resolve it. This is a fantastic news for India. This is the God given opportunity to India. A vice president of United States is saying, go get done what you need to be done. We are not coming in your way. You know, as you understand, and we all do, usually that level people do not speak this language, but he clearly said in a first statement, that we are not getting in the middle."

"Usually they say, don't do this, let's think the diplomatic solution here. We have a clear mandate, go get it and if we miss this, we will not get again the same opportunity because Pakistan will work diplomatically with America and they will make sure that somebody get in the middle of it. He is giving clear from the United States of America, go get it. It's our time to go get it. Do not waste time. Fantastic news for India. Great support of America for India," he added.

While speaking to Fox News, Vance said that although the United States can ask both parties to de-escalate, it cannot get involved in the conflict.

"Fundamentally, India has its gripes with Pakistan. Pakistan has responded to India, what we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit. But we are not going to get involved in the middle they were fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it,"Vance told Fox News.

When asked about the rising tensions between India and the Pakistan, Gaekwad said, "I don't think it will escalate We have a small window of a week or ten days before whole...We are given a time and opportunity to finish the mission and our mission is only one mission to finish terrorism and anybody supporting terrorism, we must finish with India's might, with India's military, India's economic power, this is it. After, you know, if the war starts and it's keep going, then everybody has to say, don't do this, don't do that. They know it innocent Indians are getting killed for last 20, 30 years. This is not the first incident and we are not doing aggression by the first incident. I mean, I've been waiting for this for 20 years. I'm sure world is waiting for last 20 years. Then why they're not doing what needs to be done. and this is the right approach and is taken and let's get it done."

He said that Pakistani army leaders' participation in the funeral prayers of those targeted by India demonstrates India has "all right to go and finish them." He said that Pakistan is supporting terrorists openly, and India needs to "go and finish them openly."

On being asked about Pakistani army leaders participation in the funeral prayers of those targeted by India, which included Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) leaders, he responded, "I think you said it in your own answer. If the terrorist chief or terrorist supporters are doing it, India has all the right to go and finish them. Wish we don't need nothing. This is a clear indication that it is a state-provocated, it is state-sponsored, it's a country sponsor. It's a military sponsor. This is the time we respond and we finish them. I won't be worried about what America says and what China says, I don't care. This is our problem. Let's finish it. We have a proof in the pudding. These people are attending openly, they're not even afraid. We need to go and finish them openly. We shouldn't be afraid."

During the briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' in Delhi on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri displayed a photograph of Pakistan army personnel attending the funeral of terrorists killed in the Indian military strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' and said that it is "odd that the funerals of civilians are carried out with the coffins being draped in Pakistani flags and state honours being accorded".

Gaekwad said that India is a powerhouse "economically" compared to Pakistan. He said India is capable and can handle the consequences of the tensions with Pakistan. He said that India should not worry about economy as terrorism has more impact on a nation in a long run.

When asked about the consequences of the prolonged tensions between India and Pakistan, he said, "Economically, India is a powerhouse compared to Pakistan. They are nothing. They have more problems than God has given them. We have not created any problem from that. India is an economic powerhouse. India is one of the top, what, six or five largest economy in the world. Go look at where the Pakistan stacks up. This is why I said India is capable. India can handle, India will handle and India has a foreign surplus, we call it in dollars. We have an 800 plus billion dollars. This is the time we use it and we use it for good because if we miss this opportunity, it will be difficult to come. Whole world is waiting for this one. Nobody has jumped in and said, don't do this, don't do that. It is right there. We shouldn't be worried about economy. We shouldn't because ultimately, you look at it, terrorism has a more impact on any country in a long range. In a short range, the war has more impact. But, if you finish the terrorism, the way you like, it's a long time relief and a long time prosperity of the country is on the way and tourism and travel."

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to target terrorists and emphasised that he needs to strike "more hard and precisely."

On how he sees the current tension between the two nations as compared to previous ones, he said, "I think Narendra Modi did the right thing to strike where he needs to be strike. But, I think he need to strike more hard, more precisely and shouldn't stop. Right now, world is watching. Everybody is wondering what we need to do. Look at the diplomatic, people take America for instance, they're our largest economic partner for the country. They openly said we are not getting into it. This is a clear mandate. You wouldn't get more clear than this ever. So, let's get it done. And I think Prime Minister Modi is ready. He's ready. He must be ready for long time and he need to use India's might to teach a lesson. No, we finished the problem."

India, on early Wednesday, carried out precision strikes at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian forces, targeted nine terror sites, which were successfully hit.

Over 100 terrorists were eliminated in a series of precision strikes, according to sources. The operation, aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, remains underway, making it challenging to provide an exact casualty count of the terrorists at this stage, sources further stated.

Danny Gaekwad said that he would want the US to help India, as India has never acted aggressively in the past 10,000 years. However, he said that India has the right to defend itself and is capable of doing so.

On his thoughts about the conflict between India and Pakistan, Gaekwad said, "I think I want my country, America, to help absolutely my motherland, India, because India has never done aggression in last 10,000 years since Ashoka the Great or whatever, 5,000 years. We have never gone to other country, but I have seen India, the Dutchs have come, the Huns have come, the Portuguese has come, the whites have come, the French came, the British came, the moguls came, the Mongolian came. We never ever cross our border to take somebody's else piece or somebody's else land. India has a hundred percent right to defense himself. India is capable and I want India to use his might at this moment. Please don't let this opportunity go. India has never done aggression anywhere. You look at the book, but if the aggressor came. This is the time we fight."

