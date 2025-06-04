Great sympathy and understanding in UK for what India has gone through due to cross-border terrorism: Indian envoy Doraiswami

London [UK], June 4 : India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, has said that there is great sympathy and understanding in the UK for what India has suffered due to cross-border terrorism that has emanated from Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled territory.

In an interview with ANI, Doraiswami emphasised that India's ties with the UK have gained traction. The UK's approach to challenges that have persisted in South Asia has been much more understanding of India's concerns and more willing to respect that these problems need to be solved by India and Pakistan.

Responding to questions about the all-party Indian delegation's meetings in the UK, Doraiswami said, "I don't want to put words into either our parliamentarians' mouths or those of our British friends, but I think there was a great deal of receptivity to the message. There is great sympathy and understanding in the UK for what India has gone through in terms of our long and painful journey with cross-border terrorism that has emanated from Pakistan-controlled territory and the state of Pakistan. There is a great sense of understanding of the anger and hurt in India that this scourge just doesn't go away."

"That said, of course, the UK has its own position. It's a sovereign government. It will take its own decisions, but in the last decade and more, we see a steady evolution as our relationship with the UK has gained weight, traction, and strategic dimensions. The UK's approach to challenges that have long persisted in South Asia has been much more understanding of our concerns, much more willing to respect the fact that these are problems that have to be solved by India and Pakistan and indeed all other problems in the region by the region. And that India's rise is, in broader terms, the greatest benefit of the Indo-Pacific region and the world as a whole. So, that sense comes through to all our parliamentarians," he added.

Doraiswami emphasised that the all-party delegation's visit was aimed at conveying the sentiments of Indian citizens, and India welcomed the international community's understanding of the country's need to ensure national security.

When asked about the Indian delegation's expectations from the UK, he said, "I shouldn't, we should never set out expectations of a friend. We have come here as far as I can understand from our parliamentary leaders, the people of India as representatives, that we are not here to seek favour from anybody. We are here to explain our position. We are here to point out what the people of India feel, and of course. We welcome the fact that our partners understand what we have to do, but we will do what we need to do to secure the people of India, any government of India, the current government in particular, are committed and will always remain committed to do whatever is necessary to secure our people, and that message has landed."

The all-party delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, was in the UK to garner widespread support for India's fight against terrorism and to expose Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism.

The delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

During the visit, they met with the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG)-India. They addressed the media there, during which the delegation delivered a strong message on the global threat of terrorism, highlighting Pakistan's misuse of international funds to support terrorism and arms proliferation.

The delegation also received widespread support from British parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora for India's democratic unity and firm stance against terrorism.

They were welcomed by APPG India President Sandy Verma, and the meeting was co-chaired by UK MPs Lord Karan Bilimoria and Jeevun Sandher. Many current and former MPs, including Lord Ed Vaizey, Bob Blackman, Barry Gardiner, Gurinder Singh Josan, Gagan Mohindra, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Kanishka Narayan, Shailesh Vara, Baggy Shanker, Mark Pritchard and others also joined the discussion.

Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that during their time in the UK, the delegation met with key UK figures, including the Speaker of the House of Commons and Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel, emphasising the need for international accountability on terrorism financing amidst appreciation for India's democratic approach.

Prasad highlighted the global concern over terrorism as a "cancer" and called for scrutiny of Pakistan's use of international funds, noting the novelty of the all-party delegation initiative.

"This has been really good. Our visit to England concludes today. We held a press conference at the India House here; we met the Speaker of the House of Commons this morning. We met the Chairman of the Conservative Party yesterday; we also met Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel. We also met Indian Friends in the Labour Party... We also interacted with Think Tanks. All of them are concerned that terrorism is a cancer... We also said that they (Pakistan) get loans from the IMF and World Bank and they get other funding too. So, is the funding being used for terrorism and weapon purchases or for the poor? This should be asked of them... Everyone said one more thing: that the all-party Parliamentary delegation visit is a new initiative," Prasad said.

The delegation met UK Minister for Citizenship and Migration and Minister for Equalities Seema Malhotra at the UK Parliament. The delegation also held a meeting with the UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary, Priti Patel, and her team on Sunday to share India's firm resolve to counter cross-border terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in the UK stated, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met with Shadow Foreign Secretary @pritipatel and her team to share India's firm resolve in combating cross-border terrorism. They also highlighted how #OperationSindoor exemplifies the new normal set by India in this ongoing effort."

An all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited London as part of India's global outreach program to convey the country's firm stance against terrorism.

