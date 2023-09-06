Greece faces 'extreme weather phenomenon’ as nation lashed with torrential rains 

Athens [Greece], September 6 : Greece has been facing an "extreme weather phenomenon" as the nation is lashed with torrential rains resulting in flooded homes and businesses, CNN reported.

Hundreds of millimeters of rain have fallen in some parts over the previous 24 hours as a strong area of low pressure moves over the country, causing catastrophic flash floods.

Greece's Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has stated that the country is dealing with a "totally extreme weather phenomenon" and has advised the population to heed authorities' orders, according to a CNN report.

The rain is especially heavy in central Greece, as well as on the islands of Evia and the Sporades.

According to the Greek fire department, one man died on Tuesday after being crushed by a wall in the town of Agios Georgios, near the city of Volos due to excessive rains. Another person was reported missing after his automobile was washed away on the outskirts of Volos, according to the fire department.

The storm, formally designated Daniel by Southeast Europe's national meteorological organisations, has been travelling slowly through the country towards the southwest.

Although its centre has emerged into the Mediterranean Sea, it will continue to produce severe rain and flooding to Greece and the eastern Mediterranean islands over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Several provinces have issued red warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms until Wednesday, with the eastern-facing coastlines seeing continuous bouts of thunderstorms.

