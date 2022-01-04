Greece govt rejects Pakistani community's appeal to cancel fines imposed for breaching COVID measures

Pakistani community's appeal to cancel fines imposed on them for breaching coronavirus measures to celebrate the New Year in Athen's Syntagma Square has been rejected by Greece government.

Fines imposed on members of the Pakistani community who gathered at Syntagma Square to celebrate the New Year without wearing masks will not be cancelled, according to Greek City Times.

Further, Greece Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos responded to a letter signed by the president of the community Cultural Community of Greece-Pakistan, Syed Mohammad Jamil, appealing for a write-off of the fees for several reasons.

These reasons include the claim that the gathering was spontaneous and not organised as the Pakistani community did not know the city of Athens had cancelled all celebrations at Syntagma Square, according to Greek City Times.

The appeal letter also said the Pakistani community left peacefully after being informed of this by police.

Meanwhile, Greece Minister of Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis, characterised the images of hundreds of Pakistani's flooding Syntagma Square as "unacceptable" according to Greek City Times.

Also, the Greece Citizen Protection Minister rejected the appeal and said on a social media post, "We will not cancel any fines imposed by the Hellenic Police on members of the Pakistani community during New Year's Eve on Syntagma for not wearing masks."

"Laws are laws and apply to all, even if the presence of these people was spontaneous," he added.

